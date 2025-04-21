“Well now I’m vomity all over again”- Fans mourn the death of major character in latest 9-1-1 episode

The April 17, 2025, episode of 9-1-1, titled Lab Rats, delivered a moment that left longtime viewers shocked. Fans have been shocked and expressed their feelings on social media about the death of their most beloved 9-1-1 character.

Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers!.

After eight seasons of leading the 118 through fires, earthquakes, and personal trauma, Bobby died after exposure to a lethal virus while rescuing his crew during a biohazard emergency.

The move was part of a mid-season gut punch, with showrunner Tim Minear confirming it was a planned creative decision.

As the fallout continues on-screen, fans have flooded social media with raw, emotional reactions, ranging from disbelief to outright grief and distrust in the show’s direction.

“Well now I’m vomity all over again. I’m not watching until I know what happens. Because if it happens, I won’t be watching at all,” one Redditor said.

This comment shows hesitation and emotional exhaustion. The viewer feels too sickened by speculation to keep watching, and is considering quitting entirely, depending on how the story unfolds.

Another viewer said: “I get that, and protect your peace and everything. But the more of this that happens, the more it seems like they're trolling us to me? Like, they know the people who will actually see this and react to it are mostly the same set of fans who know about the leaks...”

“That’s fair. I often feel like people give too much credit to how devious and deliberate actors and shows are on socials… I still am relatively new to 911,” a Redditor noted.

“Generally, I agree. I think fandom would do well to remember we don’t actually know these people or their senses of humor… it’s all just speculation based on the 1% of their lives they let us see…” says another viewer.

9-1-1 season 8 episode 15 recap

Peter Krause quits 9-1-1 (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Episode 15 of 9-1-1 season 8, titled Lab Rats, continues the fallout of a two-part storyline centered around a viral outbreak. The episode opens with Chimney in critical condition after being exposed to a deadly hemorrhagic virus at a biotech lab.

With time running out and only one dose of antiviral treatment available, the team races to find the rogue scientist responsible for the outbreak.

Athena and Buck take the lead in locating Moira, the woman who created and stole the virus antidote. They work through military barriers and contact Karen’s scientific associates to track her down.

After confronting her, they convince her to hand over the vial. Athena, wearing full hazmat protection, re-enters the lab and delivers the dose to Chimney, who collapses shortly after receiving the treatment.

As it seems the emergency is under control, Bobby quietly signals otherwise. He reveals to Athena and Buck that his protective suit had a breach during the rescue mission.

He has been infected but chose not to alert the team, knowing that Chimney would have refused the antidote if he knew Bobby also needed it.

Bobby’s decision is final. He refuses any further help and spends his last moments saying goodbye to the people closest to him.

He tells Buck that he’ll be okay and reminds him that the team will need him moving forward.

Through a glass wall, he shares a final conversation with Athena. He tells her he did not want to leave and only made the choice because it was the right one for his crew.

After speaking with them both, Bobby kneels at a table, clasps his hands in prayer, and eventually collapses from the virus. His death is confirmed on screen, marking the first main character fatality in 9-1-1’s eight-season run.

Peter Krause quits 9-1-1 (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The episode ends with the crew beginning to process the loss. Bobby’s absence sets off a new chapter for the series, as the station faces the immediate aftermath of losing its captain.

His death is set to impact every member of the 118, with future episodes expected to explore the grief and restructuring that follow. Showrunner Kristen Reidel has confirmed that a funeral episode will be part of the remaining season.

Watch 9-1-1 on ABC and Hulu.

