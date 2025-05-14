What is American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden all about? Everything to know

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden is a three-part true crime docuseries set to release on Netflix on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The series has been directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, the duo behind The Devil Next Door. The new docuseries is the latest chapter in Netflix’s American Manhunt series, which include American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing, and American Manhunt: OJ Simpson.

Ad

This series is a Netflix exclusive and dives deep into the intense global chase for al-Qaeda’s leader, Osama bin Laden. The story follows the decade-long hunt for bin Laden after the 9/11 attacks in 2001. It unpacks the tireless work of intelligence teams, military operations, and pivotal moments that led to bin Laden's death. The docuseries brings the story to life with real interviews and rare footage.

It all starts with the 9/11 attacks, masterminded by bin Laden, which claimed over 3000 lives. American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden traces the CIA’s relentless pursuit, the tough calls made in Washington, and the dramatic 2011 raid in Abbottabad, Pakistan. It sheds light on the struggles of the US forces and the ripple effects of bin Laden’s death on global safety.

Ad

Trending

Everything to know about American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

The new docuseries on Osama bin Laden will be available on Netflix (Image via Unspash/@Toxic Player)

The three-part docuseries will be available only on Netflix and has exclusive CIA and FBI interviews, along with never-before-seen footage. It will also feature firsthand stories from Navy SEALs like Robert O’Neill, who played a key role in the mission.

Ad

The series showcases the intelligence work, such as tracking bin Laden’s courier, and high-level White House discussions. It also includes 9/11 survivor stories, detailing their trauma, and examines tightened security measures post-9/11, like Richard Reid’s failed shoe-bombing attempt.

The series also highlights Operation Neptune Spear, the 2011 mission that killed bin Laden, with vivid details of the Abbottabad raid. Each episode focuses on different phases: the 9/11 aftermath, the intelligence chase, and the final operation, providing a comprehensive look at the manhunt’s complexity.

Ad

The true story behind American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

Ad

Osama bin Laden was born in 1957 in Saudi Arabia and founded al-Qaeda in the 1980s during the Soviet-Afghan War. He orchestrated the 9/11 attacks on September 11, 2001, targeting the World Trade Center and Pentagon, killing almost 3000 people. The US launched a global manhunt, led by CIA analysts like John Kiriakou and Cofer Black, who tracked bin Laden’s movements.

As per the BBC, after years of dead ends, a breakthrough came in 2010 when a CIA operative identified bin Laden’s courier, Abu Ahmed al-Kuwaiti. This led them to a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

Ad

US Navy SEALs, including Robert O’Neill and Matt Bissonnette, executed Operation Neptune Spear on May 2, 2011. They stormed the compound, killed bin Laden, and buried him at sea per Islamic traditions.

President Barack Obama announced the death, sparking celebrations in the US The aftermath saw al-Qaeda’s influence weaken, but Hamza bin Laden, Osama’s son, later vowed to continue his mission, as reported by The Guardian. O’Neill and Bissonnette faced scrutiny for publicizing their roles. While O’Neill now speaks publicly, Bissonnette settled legal issues over his book, as per a report in Time magazine.

Ad

The operation strained US-Pakistan relations as Pakistan was unaware of the US' plans to storm Abbottabad. The manhunt cost billions, reshaped US intelligence, and heightened global counterterrorism efforts, with ongoing debates about bin Laden’s network and potential successors.

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden is available for streaming only on Netflix.

Related links -

The true story behind American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, explained

5 big revelations from American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

Ad

Where is Cofer Black now? All about the American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden subject, explored

Who is Robert O’Neill? Former Navy SEAL's role explored ahead of American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More