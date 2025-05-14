What is American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden all about? Everything to know

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden is a three-part true crime docuseries set to release on Netflix on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The series has been directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, the duo behind The Devil Next Door. The new docuseries is the latest chapter in Netflix’s American Manhunt series, which include American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing, and American Manhunt: OJ Simpson.
This series is a Netflix exclusive and dives deep into the intense global chase for al-Qaeda’s leader, Osama bin Laden. The story follows the decade-long hunt for bin Laden after the 9/11 attacks in 2001. It unpacks the tireless work of intelligence teams, military operations, and pivotal moments that led to bin Laden's death. The docuseries brings the story to life with real interviews and rare footage.
It all starts with the 9/11 attacks, masterminded by bin Laden, which claimed over 3000 lives. American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden traces the CIA’s relentless pursuit, the tough calls made in Washington, and the dramatic 2011 raid in Abbottabad, Pakistan. It sheds light on the struggles of the US forces and the ripple effects of bin Laden’s death on global safety.
Everything to know about American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden
The three-part docuseries will be available only on Netflix and has exclusive CIA and FBI interviews, along with never-before-seen footage. It will also feature firsthand stories from Navy SEALs like Robert O’Neill, who played a key role in the mission.
The series showcases the intelligence work, such as tracking bin Laden’s courier, and high-level White House discussions. It also includes 9/11 survivor stories, detailing their trauma, and examines tightened security measures post-9/11, like Richard Reid’s failed shoe-bombing attempt.
The series also highlights Operation Neptune Spear, the 2011 mission that killed bin Laden, with vivid details of the Abbottabad raid. Each episode focuses on different phases: the 9/11 aftermath, the intelligence chase, and the final operation, providing a comprehensive look at the manhunt’s complexity.
The true story behind American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden
Osama bin Laden was born in 1957 in Saudi Arabia and founded al-Qaeda in the 1980s during the Soviet-Afghan War. He orchestrated the 9/11 attacks on September 11, 2001, targeting the World Trade Center and Pentagon, killing almost 3000 people. The US launched a global manhunt, led by CIA analysts like John Kiriakou and Cofer Black, who tracked bin Laden’s movements.
As per the BBC, after years of dead ends, a breakthrough came in 2010 when a CIA operative identified bin Laden’s courier, Abu Ahmed al-Kuwaiti. This led them to a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
US Navy SEALs, including Robert O’Neill and Matt Bissonnette, executed Operation Neptune Spear on May 2, 2011. They stormed the compound, killed bin Laden, and buried him at sea per Islamic traditions.
President Barack Obama announced the death, sparking celebrations in the US The aftermath saw al-Qaeda’s influence weaken, but Hamza bin Laden, Osama’s son, later vowed to continue his mission, as reported by The Guardian. O’Neill and Bissonnette faced scrutiny for publicizing their roles. While O’Neill now speaks publicly, Bissonnette settled legal issues over his book, as per a report in Time magazine.
The operation strained US-Pakistan relations as Pakistan was unaware of the US' plans to storm Abbottabad. The manhunt cost billions, reshaped US intelligence, and heightened global counterterrorism efforts, with ongoing debates about bin Laden’s network and potential successors.
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden is available for streaming only on Netflix.
