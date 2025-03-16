Who is Robert O’Neill? Former Navy SEAL's role explored ahead of American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

Robert O’Neill is best known as the former Navy SEAL Team Six operator who took part in the raid that killed Osama bin Laden in May 2011. The mission, known as Operation Neptune Spear, made headlines around the world and placed O’Neill at the center of the story.

Over the course of his career, he completed combat missions across various regions that included Iraq, Afghanistan and the Balkans. He served with SEAL Teams Two, Four and Six, and took part in some of the most high-stakes operations of his time.

In his memoir, The Operator, O’Neill claimed he fired the shots that ended bin Laden’s life. However, as CBS News reported on November 14, 2014, that detail has remained a point of debate within the SEAL community and among military officials.

Following his military service, Robert O’Neill transitioned into civilian life as a motivational speaker, author, and founder of the Special Operators Transition Foundation, supporting veterans, as noted in The Cinemaholic, March 10, 2025. O’Neill has also launched Operator Canna Co., a cannabis company aimed at aiding veterans coping with PTSD as reported in New York Post, February 16, 2025.

Ahead of the Netflix docuseries American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, Robert O’Neill’s story continues to draw public interest, reflecting both his military contributions and complex post-service journey.

Robert O’Neill, a veteran of SEAL Teams Two, Four, and Six, is among the most decorated Navy SEALs of his time

Robert J. O’Neill is a veteran of SEAL Teams Two, Four, and Six, and one of the most decorated Navy SEALs of his generation. His name became widely known after he came forward as the man who shot Osama bin Laden, during the 2011 raid known as Operation Neptune Spear. The Netflix series American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden revisits the decade-long hunt for the al-Qaeda leader and puts O’Neill’s story back in the public eye.

Over his career, O’Neill completed more than 400 combat missions in places like Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Ukraine, and the Balkans, according to The Cinemaholic. He earned qualifications as a Naval Special Warfare Scout Sniper and a Military Free-Fall Jumpmaster and led operations far beyond the Bin Laden raid.

One of his most recognized missions was the rescue of Captain Richard Phillips from Somali pirates, later made famous in the film Captain Phillips. Along the way, O’Neill received two Silver Stars, four Bronze Stars with Valor and three Presidential Unit Commendations, according to Vocal Media.

When he left the Navy in 2012, O’Neill shifted gears. He became an author and motivational speaker and also stepped into roles as a television analyst. His books The Operator and The Way Forward recount both his time in combat and the transition to life afterward.

In an interview with CBS News back in 2014, he explained how leaving the military was partly driven by no longer feeling adrenaline during gunfights. After his service, he co-founded the Special Operators Transition Foundation to help other veterans make their move into civilian life, as reported by The Cinemaholic.

In 2023, police arrested Robert O’Neill in Frisco, Texas, on charges of assault and public intoxication. A few years earlier, Delta Airlines banned him in 2020 after he refused to comply with mask rules, according to Vocal Media.

Robert O’Neill has remained outspoken, often appearing on news networks such as CNN, Fox News, and Newsmax to share his take on military operations and national security.

O’Neill has also ventured into entrepreneurship. In 2025, he launched Operator Canna Co., a licensed cannabis brand based in New York City, with the goal of providing veterans with alternatives to alcohol and opioids. Speaking to the New York Post on February 16, 2025,

“I wanted to get into the cannabis business through my experience in the military and watching vets suffer from things like post-traumatic stress disorder,” O’Neill said.

The company’s product line, inspired by his military background, includes strains like “Warrior-Sativa” and “Shooter-Hybrid.”

Outside of his professional work, Robert O’Neill has kept his focus on family life. He parted ways with his first wife in 2013 and a few years later found love again with Jessica Halpins. The two married in 2017 and welcomed a daughter in 2024 as noted by The Cinemaholic.

Alongside family, Robert O’Neill stays connected to the broader world. He regularly joins conversations on podcasts like Team Never Quit, where he shares stories from his time on the front lines and reflects on the lessons learned through years of military service.

While his role in killing Osama bin Laden remains a defining part of his public identity, O’Neill has emphasized the importance of teamwork. He talked about this in an interview with Vikas Shah on Thought Economics on October 19, 2023.

“It wasn’t just me on that mission, it was the team,” he said.

