Where is Robert O’Neill now? All about the SEAL Team 6 Sniper from American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

Robert O’Neill is a name that many recognize for a reason: he was the Navy SEAL who shot Osama bin Laden during the famous operation in Pakistan. As the leader of SEAL Team Six, he played a key role in bringing down Bin Laden.

After the 9/11 attacks, the intelligence found Bin Laden as the mastermind of the attack. The CIA put together a mission to track down and eliminate al-Qaeda’s leader. The mission, which was planned under President Barack Obama, was a decade-long pursuit, culminating in Bin Laden’s death on May 2, 2011.

As per AP News (December 2023), Robert O'Neill has transitioned into a public speaker and podcaster. In addition to his speaking engagements, he holds a small ownership interest in Armed Forces Brewing Company, where he also acts as the brand ambassador.

He has also published two books, The Operator: Firing the Shots that Killed Osama bin Laden and My Years as a SEAL Team Warrior and The Way Forward: Master Life’s Toughest Battles and Create Your Lasting Legacy.

Directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden shows detailed insights into the operation, which lasted for a decade. The series was released on Netflix on March 10, 2025.

Robert O'Neill: From Military Service to Motivational Speaking

According to a Cinemaholic article published on March 10, 2025, Robert O’Neill, the leader of SEAL Team Six, was the one who shot and killed Bin Laden in Pakistan on May 2, 2011.

On May 2, 2011, two Black Hawk helicopters carrying SEAL Team Six approached a compound in Pakistan. As the raid began, one helicopter malfunctioned, forcing a hard landing. Meanwhile, Robert and his team moved through the compound, and upon identifying Bin Laden, Robert pulled the trigger, ending the decade-long hunt.

O'Neill’s military career wasn’t limited to just the Bin Laden mission. Over the years, he completed more than 400 missions across the globe, from Iraq to Afghanistan, and even the dangerous rescue of Captain Richard Phillips from Somali pirates. He also served in SEAL Teams Two, Four, and Six, receiving numerous honors.

Robert O’Neill has been awarded three Combat Action Ribbons and three Presidential Unit Commendations. He has been honored by Tandem Tethered Bundle Master, Range Officer for Small Arms, Naval Special Warfare Scout/Sniper, and Military Free-Fall Jumpmaster.

After retirement, he became a public speaker, speaking to small and large audiences, including 9/11 survivors and corporate professionals. With his inspiring tales, he raises awareness and inspires others further through his the Operator Podcast.

Robert O’Neill: Entrepreneur, Podcast host, and family man

Robert O’Neill owns a brand, Operator Canna Co., which is a licensed marijuana brand in New York City. According to the official website, the company aims to raise awareness and offer a healthier alternative to harmful substances like drugs and alcohol.

As per his Instagram (@mchooyah), he also serves as a founder of Special Operators Transition Foundation, which assists SOF veterans with the successful transition into their next great careers.

In his personal life, Robert O’Neill got divorced from his first wife in February 2013, with whom he has two kids. He married a woman named Jessica in August 2017. Together, after being married for six years, they had a son, Valor, in April 2024.

After retirement, Robert moved into motivational public speaking and shared his experiences to inspire others. As shown in the official trailer, with real footage of the 9/11 attacks, interviews, and animations, this true-documentary series provides a detailed look at the mission, which lasted for a decade.

Viewers will gain in-depth insights through interviews with those who were involved during the attack and the mission.

Based on true events, the documentary American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden is now available for streaming only on Netflix.

