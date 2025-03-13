Why isn’t the latest documentary on Osama Bin Laden available on Netflix yet?

The latest, American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, was supposed to premiere on Netflix on March 10, 2025. However, the release was unexpectedly postponed.

Netflix heavily promoted the documentary and teased its arrival on X with a post captioned, "Power. Terror. Legacy. The true story revealed." However, Netflix later deleted the post. Now, the documentary sits on Netflix with no set release date. Forbes reported on March 11, 2025, that the delay was due to scheduling shifts.

Directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, this three-part series offers exclusive interviews with CIA insiders and key U.S. officials who played a role in the search for Bin Laden. It follows the format of previous American Manhunt documentaries, including American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson and Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing. It will stream on Netflix exclusively.

Netflix update and all viewing options for American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden explored

As mentioned earlier, despite the postponement of the release date, American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden will be released exclusively on Netflix. As of March 13, 2025, Netflix has not yet announced a confirmed release date for the docuseries. Addressing the uncertainty surrounding its release, a Netflix Tudum article published on March 12, 2025, states:

"American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden Docuseries Is Coming Soon to Netflix"

Netflix offers various subscription plans worldwide, with pricing dependent on the country. The U.S. plans range from $7.99 (Standard with Ads) to $24.99 (Premium).

The U.K. follows similar pricing, with the Premium plan costing £17.99. India provides an affordable Mobile Plan at ₹149, while Pakistan has one of the lowest rates, with Premium at $3.88. Switzerland, in contrast, has one of the highest, at $21.48 for Basic.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information on Netflix's subscription plans and pricing in your country, it's recommended to visit Netflix's official Help Center or contact their customer support directly.

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden: Trailer breakdown

Netflix has released the official trailer for American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, a three-part documentary that explores the decade-long mission to track down the al-Qaeda leader. The trailer went live on Netflix’s YouTube channel on February 18, 2025. By March 9, it had already surpassed one million views.

It starts with the sound of emergency sirens. Archival footage fills the screen. Then, a voice breaks through. Former U.S. President George W. Bush announces military action in response to the September 11 attacks. From there, the documentary shifts to intelligence officials and counterterrorism experts who played a role in the search for Osama Bin Laden.

The series covers every critical moment. His compound is in Abbottabad. The intelligence work that led to its discovery. The classified Navy SEAL Team 6 operation put an end to the mission. It blends real footage with dramatized reenactments to reconstruct events as they happened.

Those who were on the ground shared their experiences. They walk through the challenges of tracking Bin Laden and explain why this operation remains one of the most significant in modern history.

More about American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

The official synopsis for the documentary on Netflix reads:

"Featuring rare footage and interviews with CIA insiders, this edge-of-your-seat documentary series traces the epic hunt for Osama bin Laden."

The three-part documentary takes viewers deep into the global mission to find and eliminate Osama Bin Laden. He led al-Qaeda and planned the September 11, 2001, attacks, which changed the course of modern history. Four planes were hijacked that day.

Two planes crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City, while a third struck the Pentagon. The last, United Airlines Flight 93, went down in a Pennsylvania field when passengers fought back. In total, 2,977 people lost their lives, making it the deadliest terrorist attack in the United States.

After 9/11, intelligence agencies across the world searched for Bin Laden. Years passed with no solid leads. Then, in 2010, a breakthrough came. Officials tracked a man named Abu Ahmed, his trusted courier. His movements led them to a heavily secured compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

Directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, the documentary tells the story through those who lived it. Intelligence officers. Military personnel. The people on the front lines of the search. The series will shed light on the intelligence efforts, the dangers faced, and the execution of Operation Neptune Spear. On May 2, 2011, that operation concluded with the death of Bin Laden.

Years later, the impact of that moment is still discussed. Former CIA Director Leon Panetta reflected on its significance, as per Time on March 8, 2025.

"In many ways, we had really brought justice to all of those victims” of 9/11."

