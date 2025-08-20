What is Chris Hemsworth's Limitless: Live Better Now (docuseries) about? Everything you need to know before you tune in

Chris Hemsworth is back with another season of Limitless that continues his quest to live a longer, happier, and healthier life. Titled Limitless: Live Better Now, the docuseries is created by Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel. It features three episodes, all of which premiered on August 15, 2025, on Disney+ and Hulu and are set to air on the National Geographic channel on August 25, 2025.Furthermore, Kit Lynch Robinson and Southan Morris serve as the directors, with Brandon Hill, Jane Root, Benjamin Grayson, Tom Watt-Smith, and others as executive producers. Its official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:&quot;Chris Hemsworth is on an epic mission to discover how to live better for longer. With the help of world-class experts, family, and friends, he's pushing himself to new limits to try to stop the diseases of old age before they take hold.&quot;Chris Hemsworth takes on three new challenges in Limitless: Live Better Now View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLimitless: Live Better Now features three episodes titled Brain Power, Risk, and Pain. With a runtime of 41 to 49 minutes, each episode takes Hemsworth on a new challenge aimed at building his physical, emotional, and mental resilience. The docuseries was filmed over two years and spans six countries.In the first section, Chris learns a new skill - drumming - to improve his cognitive function and memory. He trains with the Parkway Drive drummer, Ben Gordon, to perform live with Ed Sheeran on his hit single Thinking Out Loud at a packed stadium of 70,000 fans.In the second chapter, the world-renowned star tackles his chronic back pain that has troubled him since his teenage years. He takes part in a brutal pain training program by the South Korean Special Forces and explores ancient healing traditions under the guidance of the pain expert, Dr. BJ Miller.In a bid to get out of his comfort zone, Chris Hemsworth climbs a 600-foot ice wall in the Swiss Alps in the third and final chapter. The endeavor helps him explore the benefits of risk-taking on his mental and physical health through the lens of exposure therapy.The 42-year-old star called the experience of filming the docuseries &quot;life-changing&quot; in his official statement:&quot;Making this series has been a life-changing journey. I've discovered so much about my own health, resilience and what it really means to live well. I hope this next chapter inspires audiences to step outside their comfort zones and embrace challenges, because the impact it's had on my life has been truly profound.&quot;How to watch Limitless: Live Better Now?Chris Hemsworth and Ed Sheeran as seen in Disney+ docuseries (Image via Instagram/@chrishemsworth)Viewers can watch the docuseries by subscribing to Disney+ or Hulu. Plans for Disney+ start at $9.99 per month. The streaming platform also offers the Disney+ and Hulu plan for the monthly price of $10.99. Moreover, Hulu's basic ad-supported plan starts at $9.99 per month, and it also offers several bundles with Disney+, Max, and ESPN+, as well as Live TV channels.Below is the list of people who appear in the docuseries:Chris HemsworthLiam HemsworthEd SheeranLuke ZocchiAaron GristDr. Maya ShankarBen GordonBobby Holland HantonDr. BJ MillerAbigail MarshSteph DavisKim Dong-hyunRobbie MaddisonStay tuned for more news and updates about the shows and movies releasing in 2025.