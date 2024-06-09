What city is Your Honor set in? All filming locations explored

American drama series Your Honor, developed by Peter Moffat, is based on the Israeli TV series Kvodo by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. The show stars Bryan Cranston, famous for his role as Walter White in Breaking Bad. This legal drama also stars Hunter Doohan, Hope Davis, and Carmen Ejogo, among others.

Your Honor has two seasons with a total of 20 episodes. The first season aired on December 6, 2020, and the final episode of its concluding season on March 19, 2023.

The storyline of Your Honor revolves around Adam, who is the son of a judge. His life becomes complicated when he is involved in a hit-and-run case involving a member of a mafia family. His father tries to protect him from the law by covering up his crime.

The official synopsis of the series reads:

"A respected judge's son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices."

The show Your Honor is set in New Orleans, a city in Louisiana. The location was a crucial element in shaping the narrative of the show and making the storyline more interesting and appealing. Therefore to make things fall in place, Your Honor was shot in key locations including the Uptown, Garden District, New Orleans Parish District court, and many more.

What city is Your Honor set in?

1) Uptown- New Orleans, Louisiana

The majority of the show was shot in the city of New Orleans, Louisana. The first season of this legal drama was filmed in Louisiana from September 2019 to March 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic began. Season 2, shot in 2022, was also filmed in the same location.

Uptown, New Orleans, is a very crucial location in the show as it acts as an important backdrop for various scenes. Important events, like Michael meeting his friend Charlie for the first time take place in this location.

2) Garden District, New Orleans, Louisiana

In the opening episode of Your Honor, Michael was seen jogging through Cemetery No. 1, located in the Garden District in New Orleans. It is also home to Michael’s mother-in-law Elizabeth. Michael and his son Adam live here as well.

3) Pico Rivera Sports Arena

In the second season, The Boutin State Penitentiary Prison Rodeo scene was shot here. It is a multipurpose arena, located in Pico Rivera, United States.

4) Desiato Family Home

This is a key location in the show. It is a real house in the New Orleans Garden District. All the scenes in the Desiato household were shot at this private home.

5) Fair Grounds Racecourse

Located in New Orleans, it is often referred to as ~ New Orleans Fair Grounds. In episode seven of season one, we get a glimpse of this racecourse.

6) Jimmy Baxter Family home

The Baxter family home in the series is located at 100, Audubon Boulevard, New Orleans LA.

7) Robert’s Bar and Liquor store

This bar is seen in the third episode of the first season. It is located at 3125 Calhoun Street in New Orleans.

8) Claiborne Avenue Bridge

In the first episode of the first season of Your Honor, Michael is seen dropping evidence from this bridge in the middle of the night. This bridge is located in New Orleans, Louisiana, and is also known as the Judge William Seeber Bridge.

9) New Orleans Parish District court

This is an important location throughout the show as all the court scenes and legal proceedings take place here.

10) Baxter Hotel

The Baxter Hotel is located in the French Quarter district of New Orleans. It is also known as The Bourbon Orleans Hotel. In the series, Jimmy Baxter, the mobster runs all his criminal operations from this hotel.

11) Newman Bandstand

The concluding scene of the show featuring Lee Delamere and Michael was shot in this location. This venue located in Audubon Park, serves as an event space in New Orleans.

Your Honor is now streaming on Netflix.