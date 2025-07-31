What is the Dunkin’ genetics ad controversy? Gavin Casalegno scandal explored in the wake of online outrage 

On July 29, 2025, Dunkin’ released a 35-second video on YouTube and TikTok featuring Italian-American actor Gavin Casalegno to launch their latest drink, the Golden Hour Dunkin’ Refresher. The video was captioned, “Dunkin’ Crowns Gavin Casalegno ‘King Of Summer’ with the new Golden Hour Dunkin’ Refresher.”The clip had The Summer I Turned Pretty actor sitting poolside with a yellowish-orange drink by his side and calling himself the “King of Summer” while taking a stroll.“Look, I didn't ask to be the King of Summer. It just kind of happened. This tan? Genetics. I just got my color analysis back. Guess what? Golden summer. Literally,” Casalegno stated.As Gavin lay down on a poolside chaise lounger and took a sip of the drink, he added: “I can’t help it. Every time I drink a Dunkin' Golden Hour Refresher, it’s like the sun just finds me. So, if sipping these refreshers makes me the king of summer? Guilty as charged.”The Dunkin’ commercial has now sparked a controversy with many social media users finding the word “genetics” seemingly problematic. Some have even compared it to the latest American Eagle ad featuring Sydney Sweeney that uses the tagline, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” a denim pun on the word “genes.”Here are some reactions from the social networking site X, where netizens appeared to take issue with Gavin Casalegno’s recent campaign for Dunkin’.“Why are advertisers actually advertising genetics?? Something fishy is going on,” a netizen wrote.“Why is everyone so obsessed with genetics recently?” another netizen asked.“Feels like a bootleg Sydney Sweeney ad,” a user wrote.“This is not organic. These companies are fanning the flames,” wrote another.Others defended the Dunkin’ ad, asking fellow users not to take it too seriously.“It is just a coffee brand running a summer promo with a popular actor. Not everything needs outrage. Let people enjoy their iced coffee and move on,” an individual wrote.“First Sydney, now Gavin — the outrage pipeline stays busy. It’s denim and donuts, not a manifesto, why does everything trigger a meltdown these days??” a person asked.Neither Dunkin’ nor Gavin Casalegno has addressed the controversy yet.Exploring further Dunkin’s collaboration with Gavin CasalegnoGavin Casalegno, 25, issued a statement about his latest collaboration with Dunkin’ for their Golden Hour Refresher drink, which, according to the website, is a tropical combination of mango, pineapple, and strawberry dragonfruit flavors, blended with sweet and tart lemonade, served with ice.“There’s just something about a summer sunset that makes everything feel a little better, and Dunkin’s Golden Hour Refresher really captures that vibe,” Casalegno stated.The Walker actor continued: “It’s refreshing and kind of just lifts your mood. I’ve been a Dunkin’ fan for years, so teaming up again is such a fun way to celebrate summer.”It is noteworthy that Gavin Casalegno previously worked with Dunkin’ for their $6 Meal Deal campaign that was released in April this year. It also featured other celebrities, including James Marsden, Charles Melton, Tramell Tillman, and Dylan Efron.The tagline of that campaign was, “Not Just a Snack,” where each actor cheekily appeared in the same 1:28-minute ad where they shared their desires to be seen as “more than just a snack,” and not be considered for their skincare routine or “hauntingly symmetrical” features.“To them, we are just a snack. They’ll never see the meal inside of us,” Gavin Casalegno was heard saying towards the end, while hugging Efron.Back when the $6 Meal Deal campaign was unveiled, it received mixed responses. While some thought it was hilarious, others considered it inappropriate.According to People, Dunkin’ has launched other drinks apart from the Golden Hour Refresher, such as the Blueberry Breeze Refresher. Other customizable beverages include Blueberry Strawberry Sparkling Refresher, Mix Your Own Refresher, and Guava Strawberry Black Tea Refresher.The donut and coffee brand keeps collaborating with A-listers for their campaigns. Sabrina Carpenter previously became the face behind it Strawberry Daydream drink, while Paige DeSorbo collaborated for the Pink Spritz.