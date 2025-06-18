What did Dustin “Chosen” Wilkins say about his alleged altercation with Bryshere Gray? Empire alum’s family reportedly denies payment dispute

Bryshere Gray was recently charged with assault and battery on June 17, 2025. The Empire star’s ongoing legal issue emerged from an incident that happened last week on Friday, June 13, where the actor allegedly argued with an individual named Dustin Wilkins at the Chesapeake-based Homewood Suites hotel.

WAVY TV 10 also obtained the legal documents, which claimed that the dispute was reportedly associated with a payment issue. The outlet stated that Dustin, also known as Chosen, has been Bryshere’s business partner. The former said in the arrest report that he tried to stop Gray from leaving without making any payment, following which Bryshere seemingly attacked him. Wilkins said:

“Charged into me with his shoulder…and fighting me as I was recording the incident over the phone…a blunt blow into me and punching me.”

However, Bryshere’s family members dismissed the claims, saying that the problem was related to Gray’s “safety and health.” On June 17, Bryshere Gray’s family shared a statement with TMZ, which highlighted that they are currently working to understand the issues that happened between Gray and Dustin. The statement also reads:

“Bryshere appreciates all the well wishes as he resumes working on his mental health. Both Bryshere and chosen (Dustin) are doing fine. Mr. Gray loves all his fans and supporters. Their friendship is equivalent to brothers and this was not a payment dispute. This was an issue concerning Bryshere’s safety and health.”

Additionally, the family requested privacy while they are trying to find a way out of the ongoing legal problem.

Dustin Wilkins spoke about Bryshere Gray in another interview after the arrest

As mentioned, Dustin accused Bryshere of allegedly hitting and punching him after an argument at the hotel. The latter was taken into custody on June 15, 2025, and the incident happened during the evening hours. Furthermore, Bryshere was also bonded out shortly after his arrest on the same day.

Per WAVY TV 10, Dustin "Chosen" Wilkins told Bryshere Gray during the dispute that he was trying to save Gray’s life, considering that the Canal Street star was already dealing with a lot of issues. Dustin later claimed in another interview with Andy Fox of 10 On Your Side on June 16, 2025, that Bryshere was not a bad individual.

Wilkins stated that the rapper was dealing with some mental health issues, and the argument between them was also a result of those problems. Dustin Wilkins said that he couldn't reveal any other details of their dispute and added:

“All I can tell you is Bryshere is a friend, he’s like my brother. He is just someone who is dealing with some very interesting mental health issues. Bryshere doesn’t need to be in jail. He wouldn’t survive in jail. He needs mental help.”

Bryshere Gray was arrested on another occasion in July last year after being accused of trespassing on a structure that was unoccupied. The incident happened in Hallandale Beach, and he was released a day after the arrest, as per The Shade Room. Following his release from prison, Bryshere posted a video on his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption:

“Perseverance & above all confidence in yourself for the race marked out for us, indulge into your weaknesses for when I am weak I am strong.”

Apart from Empire, Bryshere Gray is well-known for his appearance as Michael Bivins in the BET miniseries, The New Edition Story. Other shows in his credits include Celebrity Name Game, Lip Sync Battle, Sprinter, and more.

