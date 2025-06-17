Was Bryshere Y. Gray arrested? ‘Empire’ star reportedly charged with assault and battery in Virginia

American actor and rapper Bryshere Y. Gray is currently trending after being reportedly charged with assault and battery in Chesapeake, Virginia, following an alleged fight with an associate. According to Complex, Gray was not arrested by law enforcement. Instead, a private citizen pressed charges against him. Bryshere is now facing a single misdemeanor count of assault and battery.

Wavy reported that Bryshere Y. Gray’s associate, Dustin Wilkins (who also goes by Chosen Wilkins), claimed in his legal documents that the Empire actor seemingly jumped him from the back of a car during a verbal altercation on the afternoon of June 13, 2025, at Homewood Suites.

Later, during an interview, Wilkins told 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox that Gray was not a bad person but struggled with mental health issues, adding that despite bringing charges against him, he helped him secure the bond.

Further exploring Bryshere Y. Gray’s recent legal trouble

Bryshere Y. Gray, 31, is reportedly facing a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery, which his associate, Dustin Wilkins, brought against him on Friday afternoon. According to Wavy, the warrant stated that Wilkins tried to explain to Gray that he couldn’t leave “without paying,” as he already had “enough problems,” while adding that he was trying to save Bryshere’s life.

“He then charged towards me from around the car. Charged into me with his shoulder… and fighting me as I was recording the incident over the phone… a blunt blow into me and punching me,” Dustin stated.

Subsequently, in an interview with Andy Fox, the alleged victim added:

“Something took place in a mental health aspect. I cannot disclose what happened, I cannot disclose the details of that. All I can tell you is Bryshere is a friend; he’s like my brother. He is just someone who is dealing with some very interesting mental health issues.”

Dustin mentioned that he helped Gray secure a bond because he knew he “wouldn’t survive in jail,” but rather needed help.

Bryshere Y. Gray had multiple run-ins with the law over the years

Notably, this is not the first time Bryshere Y. Gray has found himself in legal trouble. Earlier, in 2019, he was pulled over in Chicago for driving without a license and car registration. Around the same time, his landlord sued him for thousands of dollars in damages.

In July 2020, he was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, for reportedly assaulting his wife, Candace Jimdar, in a domestic violence incident. At that time, he had a hours-long standoff with SWAT and negotiators.

A year later, in May 2021, Bryshere was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor assault, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail and three years' probation after pleading guilty. During the same year, Gray was also involved in a “food fight” at 7-Eleven.

In 2022, he was allegedly re-arrested for probation violation. In November of the same year, TMZ reported that the actor-rapper had a run-in with the law after his girlfriend called the cops out of concern for her safety due to his seemingly escalating behavior.

According to Distractify, in July 2024, The New Edition Story alum was taken into custody in Hallandale Beach, Florida, and was seemingly charged with “trespassing an unoccupied structure or conveyance.” He was later released after paying his bail, but his mugshot went viral.

Gray, born Bryshere Yazuan Gray, is also known by his stage names Yazz the Greatest and Yazz. The actor-rapper is best recognized for his role as Hakeem Lyon in the Fox primetime musical drama series, Empire, and as Michael Bivins in the 2017 BET miniseries, The New Edition Story.

The Philadelphia native has released songs such as Drip Drop, Good People, No Apologies, and Chasing the Sky, among others. He has collaborated with artists like Jussie Smollett, Serayah, Terrence Howard, and more.

According to Wavy, Bryshere Y. Gray is expected to appear in a Virginia court on June 18, 2025, for his arraignment in the recent case.

