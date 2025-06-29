What happened to Anna Moriah Wilson? Details about the 20/20 subject explored

Anna Moriah Wilson, a professional cyclist, was murdered in May 2022 in Austin, Texas. Kaitlin Armstrong, the on-again/off-again girlfriend of Colin Strickland, another cyclist who had briefly dated Wilson, shot her three times. Jealousy was the cause behind the murder; Armstrong was angry about Wilson's ongoing friendship and previous amorous connection with Strickland.

Armstrong ran for 43 days before being arrested in Costa Rica after the shooting and leaving the nation, as per a CNN report dated July 1, 2022. Found guilty of Wilson's murder in November 2023, Armstrong was sentenced to 90 years in jail.

Anna Moriah Wilson's case was revisited in the 20/20 episode Three Shots in the Dark. Originally broadcast on ABC on January 5, 2024, this two-hour episode was rebroadcast on Friday, June 27, 2025 (9:01–11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC and the next day for streaming on Hulu. The show looks into Wilson's death, Kaitlin Armstrong's 43-day global manhunt, and the ensuing trial.

Anna Moriah Wilson's past

As per Anna Moriah Wilson's obituary in The Caledonian Record, she was born in New Hampshire in 1996. Also known as Mo, she was raised in Vermont. From a young age, she was an athlete who particularly excelled in skiing before moving to cycling.

With an engineering degree from Dartmouth College, Wilson was becoming a rising star in the gravel and mountain bike racing community. Before becoming a professional, she was a demand planner for the bicycling company Specialized. Known for her devotion to the sport, Wilson was set to race in a major competition in Austin when she died.

Murder investigation

As per CBS, Wilson was fatally shot at her friend's home in Austin on the night of May 11, 2022. Having spent much of the day with her, Colin Strickland was the last person to witness her alive. Police first regarded Strickland as a suspect, but the inquiry soon turned toward Kaitlin Armstrong. Armstrong had a history with Strickland and was said to be envious of Wilson's connection with him.

Armstrong's home and crime scene evidence linked her to the shooting. Armstrong was arrested on an unrelated warrant shortly after the murder but was let go because of a clerical mistake. She vanished two days later and became the target of a national and international manhunt.

As per CBS, the search for Armstrong took 43 days and included several law enforcement organizations, including the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals. Found at last in Costa Rica, where she had been living under a bogus name and had changed her appearance, she was apprehended. Armstrong's arrest brought her back to Texas to face trial after a tense period of uncertainty.

Trial, conviction, and consequences

As per ABC News, in November 2023, Kaitlin Armstrong's trial ended with a conviction for the murder of Anna Moriah Wilson. After only a few hours of consideration, the jury gave Armstrong a 90-year jail sentence. Prosecutors claimed that Armstrong's actions were fueled by envy over Wilson's brief romantic relationship with Strickland and her continuous friendship with him.

Armstrong's defense aimed at a reduced punishment, but the jury's judgment mirrored the gravity of the crime. Wilson's family expressed a desire to heal and recognized the permanent effects of the catastrophe following the verdict. Before the trial, Armstrong tried but failed to get out of custody.

Seeking damages and to stop Armstrong from profiting from the crime, Wilson's parents also brought a civil wrongful death lawsuit. Additionally, the case greatly affected the cycling scene, which had also been the focus of media adaptations.

