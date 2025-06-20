Where is Pedro Bravo now? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC 

Pedro Bravo, the former University of Florida student convicted in 2014 of murdering his friend Christian Aguilar, will again draw attention. A 2-hour special, They Know Everything, will air on 20/20 on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 9/8c on ABC. The special will stream on Hulu the next day.

As per a CBS Miami report dated August 15, 2014, Bravo received life without parole after jurors found him guilty on 7 counts. This includes first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Nearly a decade later, Bravo attempted to overturn that verdict from prison by enlisting fellow inmate Brandon Campbell, new “eyewitness” Kelcie Edwards, and former jailhouse informant Michael Angelo. According to an ABC News report dated June 20, 2025, investigators uncovered Cash App payments and recorded calls that exposed the scheme.

Edwards and Angelo later admitted fraud and perjury, respectively. As per a Local 10 report dated March 14, 2025, the 31-year-old died by suicide at Okeechobee Correctional Institution on March 12, 2025. It was just days before he was to face additional racketeering and perjury charges in Alachua County. This episode of 20/20 revisits the entire saga.

Pedro Bravo’s path from Christian Aguilar’s 2012 murder to a failed prison plot, now dissected on 20/20

Pedro Bravo first surfaced as a suspect on September 20, 2012—the evening University of Florida freshman Christian Aguilar disappeared after meeting him in Gainesville. Investigators soon linked Bravo’s SUV to the crime. Aguilar’s blood was on a floor mat, and surveillance video showed Bravo washing the vehicle at 1 am while a receipt from Lowe’s listed a shovel and a sports drink.

As per the ABC News report dated June 20, 2025, computer searches such as “Where can I bury a body?” added context. Hunters found Aguilar’s remains on October 12 in neighboring Levy County, wrapped in duct tape traced to the same roll on Bravo’s windshield.

At trial in August 2014, prosecutors argued premeditation, citing sedatives in a discarded Gatorade bottle and diary entries outlining plans to make Aguilar “disappear.” After 3 hours of deliberation, the jury returned 7 guilty counts, and Judge James Colaw imposed life without parole.

As per a CBS Miami report dated August 15, 2014, Judge Colaw stated:

"You took his past, everything he had been, you took his present, everything he was and you took his future, everything he would have been."

While serving his sentence at Okeechobee Correctional Institution, Pedro Bravo turned to legal maneuvers. In 2023, he filed a post-conviction motion based on 2 new witnesses. A former cellmate, Michael Angelo, recanted a 2014 confession story, and Kelcie Edwards claimed she saw Aguilar walk away alive.

Investigators uncovered payments and messages linking Edwards to Bravo through inmate Brandon Campbell. This exposed a racketeering-style effort to fabricate testimony. As per the ABC News report dated June 20, 2025, State Attorney Brian Kramer remarked:

“I'm shocked by the complexity of it and the depth of it,...The amount of subterfuge, lies and creation of false evidence, is beyond what we would ever see.”

Edwards pleaded guilty to fraud, Angelo to perjury, and their cooperation collapsed the scheme. On March 12, 2025, just days before a court hearing on the new allegations, Pedro Bravo died by suicide in prison.

Local 10 news on March 14, 2025, reported the death 2 days later, noting the medical examiner’s review. The outlet further confirmed that additional charges, such as racketeering, conspiracy, and tampering, would nonetheless proceed against Angelo and Edwards.

A decade-long paper trail: journals, digital clues, and changing alibis

From a shovel receipt to geolocation records, physical and digital artifacts repeatedly contradicted Pedro Bravo’s shifting stories. Phone logs showed Aguilar’s device powered down deliberately, while Bravo’s journals detailed jealousy over ex-girlfriend Erika Friman.

Prosecutor Bill Ezzell summarized the shopping list, which included duct tape, sleep aids, knife. Ezzell claimed it was a “murderer's starter pack,” as per a NBC Miami report dated August 16, 2014. These items, paired with limestone traces on the shovel matching the burial site, convinced jurors that the homicide was neither accidental nor impulsive.

What 20/20 will revisit and why the case still matters in 2025

The 2-hour 20/20 special, They Know Everything, will air on Friday, June 20, 2025, 9/8c on ABC, and stream the next day on Hulu. The episode will reconstruct Pedro Bravo’s trajectory of friendship, obsession, murder, conviction, and the final prison plot that ended with his death.

The broadcast features archival interrogation tapes, new forensic breakdowns, and interviews with Christian Aguilar’s family, who maintain zero doubt about Bravo’s guilt. As per an ABC News report dated June 20, 2025, father Carlos Aguilar stated during the original search:

“We're not leaving. We don't care if we lose the house. We don't care if we lose everything. Christian is missing, we are going to find Christian.”

By threading original evidence with the 2025 revelations, 20/20 examines why Pedro Bravo’s legacy continues to inform discussions on jealousy-driven violence and post-conviction fraud.

