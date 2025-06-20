Lisa Rosenthal's murder: A full timeline of events

Lisa Rosenthal was a 40-year-old mother and computer sales worker in Alpharetta, Georgia. She was found dead in her home on January 12, 2006, by her two sons after they returned home and noticed gaming devices missing.

Law enforcement quickly shifted from suspecting a burglary to homing in on a homicide, as there was no sign of forced entry and her wounds suggested the killer was someone she trusted. The investigation led to Charles Lendelle Carter, a man known within Rosenthal's social circle with past violent offenses.

Prosecutors made a case on concrete evidence and connections to stolen goods. Carter was tried, convicted, and sentenced to life in prison without parole. The murder case of Lisa Rosenthal is being featured on the Oxygen television show The Real Murders of Atlanta on June 21, 2025.

As stated on Oxygen's website, the series has Rosenthal's case as part of its third season, where her son's investigation and finding that gaming consoles were stolen from their home are featured.

What happened to Lisa Rosenthal? A full timeline of events

The day of the murder

On January 12, 2006, Lisa Rosenthal’s sons returned home after school and noticed their gaming devices were gone. As they searched, they found their mother outside the main living area, stabbed in multiple places, including a wound to the heart.

According to Oxygen, the medical examiner confirmed Rosenthal had died earlier that day from those wounds. Police arrived and found no sign that the house had been broken into. Investigators concluded that the killer must have been someone she let inside.

The investigation unfolds

At first, investigators treated the case like a burglary. But the lack of forced entry and the nature of Rosenthal’s stab wounds changed their approach. According to Oxygen, detectives then focused on her personal relationships. A key piece of evidence came from a pawnshop receipt for a stolen DVD, used to identify materials from the scene.

That receipt bore the signature of Charles Lendelle Carter. Investigators also found a fingerprint belonging to Rosenthal’s younger son on the pawned item. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's reports confirmed Carter was a chef with prior arrests for theft, battery, and assault between 1987 and 1997.

Arrest and confession

Carter was arrested in early 2006 in Norcross, Georgia, while staying in a hotel with his mother, as per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's report. During questioning, he avoided direct answers about Lisa Rosenthal but confessed to other murders. Prosecutors described him as having multiple personalities and violent urges.

They also stated that Carter targeted individuals he knew, consistent with the way Rosenthal was killed. As per the outlet, detectives said the attack was calculated and that Carter knew her schedule and home well.

Arrest and conviction of Charles Lendelle Carter

Prosecutors presented a case showing that Carter broke into Rosenthal’s home without forced entry. They detailed his prior violent offenses and used the pawnshop receipt and fingerprint as direct links. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that investigators showed Carter’s familiarity with Rosenthal’s schedule, which enabled him to carry out the attack.

The jury convicted him, and Carter was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2011. He also received further life sentences for multiple other murders, confirming authorities’ belief in his status as a serial killer. Detectives stated that no one else was involved in Rosenthal’s death.

For more details on the case of Lisa Rosenthal's murder, watch The Real Murders of Atlanta on Oxygen on June 21, 2025.

