What happened to Ayesha Turner? Details explored ahead of The Real Murders of Atlanta on Oxygen 

Ayesha Turner, a 28-year-old mother of two living in Atlanta, was first reported missing on October 5, 2012. Her disappearance alarmed her family and the local community. 17 days later, her remains were discovered beneath an abandoned house on Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner later confirmed her identity and ruled her death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head. The murderer had gone to great lengths to dismember her body in such a manner that it would be hard to identify, yet a unique tattoo allowed her family and officials to be certain she was Turner.

As Channel 2's Ryan Young reported, her mother expressed distress and cried for justice as she stated:

"I hope they find him and hang him to the highest tree. He didn't have to do my baby like that."

The case of Ayesha Turner will be featured in The Real Murders of Atlanta season 3 episode 12, titled House of Horrors, on May 3, 2025, on Oxygen.

The investigation of Ayesha Turner's murder

According to reports, once Turner's body was identified, the Atlanta police increased their efforts to find her killer. Homicide detectives followed up on several tips, and on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 2012, they arrested Atlanta-based Gordon Davis, 51, on a Fulton County warrant.

Davis was questioned by homicide investigator A.B. Calhoun and then charged with murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery. He was detained without bond at the Fulton County jail. A motive or any words from Davis were not released by police when he was arrested.

The trial and conviction

As per the reports, Gordon Davis went to trial, where he was eventually convicted of Ayesha Turner's murder. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other publications covered the conviction, although the exact nature of the trial, such as evidence introduced and potential sentencing, was not reported widely.

Suspect getting arrested (Representative photo by pexels )

The conviction brought some closure to Ayesha Turner's family and the community at large, which had been traumatized by the violence of the crime, as per the reports. Despite the verdict, a lot of information about the motive and the specifics surrounding Turner's death is not available in public records.

Community and media response

According to WSB TV, Ayesha Turner's murder shook the Atlanta community, especially the neighborhood she resided in and was found murdered in, Cascade Road. The case drew considerable media coverage, both locally and nationally. Coverage extended beyond the initial sighting and identification of Turner's body to include the later arrest and conviction of Gordon Davis.

Media coverage (Representative photo by pexels )

The case has been the subject of other real-crime series such as ATL Homicide (TVOne), where it was used as the subject for an episode called The Tale Of Two Gordons (season 2 episode 5), as reported by Philo and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The case also appeared on Homicide's Elite, as reported on OSN and Sky.

Turner's family, including her two children aged five and 12 at the time, was left to mourn, and her mother's public remarks captured the pain and need for responsibility, as reported by WSB TV.

For more details about the case of Ayesha Turner, viewers can watch The Real Murders of Atlanta season 3 episode 12, titled House of Horrors, on May 3, 2025, on Oxygen.

