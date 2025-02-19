What happened to Billy Mac Fleming? Details explored ahead of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights on ID

The latest episode of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights is all set to delve into the murder of Billy Mac Fleming, a beloved coach who was shot to death under mysterious circumstances in Hull, Texas. The case dates back to 1985, and that is perhaps one of the reasons the murder has never fully been solved. Despite the many decades that have passed, this remains a troubled reminder for Hull residents even now.

Ad

This case will be the subject of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights season 4, episode 6, titled Dirty Little Lies, which will premiere on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 9.00 PM EST on ID. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"In 1985, police find the body of a beloved coach in the barrens of southeast Texas, triggering a murder investigation laced with sex, jealousy and revenge; investigators close in on the killer, but an eleventh-hour twist tears the community apart."

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the episode, let us go over what happened to Billy Mac Fleming and where the investigation went.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Who is Billy Mac Fleming, and what happened to him?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Born on September 2, 1948, Billy Mac Fleming was a graduate of Galena Park High School and was immensely athletic from a young age. He also showed signs of academic excellence and could do whatever he put his mind to. After graduating from high school, he decided to pursue his athletic career at Rice University.

However, with intense competition, he chose a different career path, and after trying his hands in stockbroking and agriculture, he settled down as a coach. In between, he had married his first wife Ann, but by the time he joined Woodson Junior High School in Liberty County’s Hull-Daisetta school district, his first marriage came to an end.

Ad

In the 1980s, he married Linda Fleming, who was also an educator, and things seemingly went fine with the couple till late 1984, when the coach expressed that he allegedly wanted to end the marriage. After initiating his divorce in April 1985, he suddenly disappeared. He was last seen in his school on April 12, 1985.

A search for him began after he failed to show up for his commitments. Ten days later, he was found by a berry picker in Polk County, Texas. The police discovered that he was shot twice behind the ear with a small-caliber pistol. His boots were missing, and authorities assumed that he was killed somewhere else and placed there.

Ad

The many theories of why Billy Mac Fleming was killed

Expand Tweet

Ad

From the very start, Billy Mac Fleming's murder was puzzling to the investigators. As some cocaine was found in his cabinet and his shoes were taken off, which was a common motif for drug-related murders, authorities thought there could be drugs involved in the murder.

His wife also stood to earn from the murder as they were getting divorced, and he had a life insurance policy that she could get. Furthermore, his school's principal, Hurley Fontenot, also emerged as a suspect because Billy Mac Fleming was allegedly having an affair with a school clerk named Laura Nugent, who had previously dated Fontenot for a long time.

Ad

Ultimately, Fontenot was charged with the murder, but he was acquitted and died shortly after.

This case will be covered in detail in the upcoming episode of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback