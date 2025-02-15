5 key details about Susan Ambrosino's murder

The upcoming episode of Fatal Family Feuds season 2 is all set to delve into the case of Susan Ambrosino's murder in its first episode. The case dates back to 2005 but remains a shocking reminder of how twisted family complications can get. The case received a lot of coverage due to its brutality and its many shocking twists.

Ad

Fatal Family Feud will kick off its latest season with this case on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 7.00 PM EST. Titled A Long Island Love Triangle, the synopsis for this episode reads:

"When a missing young mother turns up murdered on the outskirts of New York City, it confirms a close-knit family's worst fears. The investigation is hindered by a series of lies, before a secret affair is uncovered, turning brothers into adversaries."

Ad

Trending

This case is filled with many key details that all add up to present a cohesive view of what really happened. Ahead of the episode, let us go over five such details.

5 key details about the murder of Susan Ambrosino

1) Susan Ambrosino's affair with her husband's step-brother began when he was away

Expand Tweet

Ad

Susan's husband, Keith Ambrosino, was a Private in the US Army and left to serve in Hungary. When he returned, he discovered that his wife was very distant. He even noticed that Steven Schiovone, his step-brother, started hanging around their house more often.

This rift between Susan and Keith ultimately led to their divorce shortly before she was murdered.

2) Susan and Keith's daughter was calling Steven "father" when Keith returned from his deployment

Ad

Keith returned to find many shocking things, but one thing that stood out was that his daughter was calling his step-brother "father" instead of "uncle." This bit of detail bothered Keith, and he started thinking that Susan was planning to replace him with his step-brother.

3) Susan Ambrosino told Keith that she wanted to share a secret with him but turned up dead that day

Expand Tweet

Ad

On February 24, 2005, Susan told Keith that he had a secret to tell, but she disappeared completely. When her car was found a few hours after the search began, Susan's dead body was found inside the trunk of the car. She was shot to death.

Anthony later revealed that she was four months pregnant with Steven Schiovone's child, and that could have been the secret she wanted to share with Keith.

4) The motive of the murder was as twisted as it gets

Ad

Though Keith and Susan Ambrosino were separated by this time, Steven Schiovone murdered his step-brother's ex-wife because he did not want Keith to find out about their affair. Susan being pregnant meant it was only a matter of time before Keith would have found out.

5) Steven Schiovone's friend cracked under pressure and implicated him in the crime

Expand Tweet

Ad

Steven seemed to have a strong alibi with his friend Tim, claiming that he was with him the night Susan Ambrosino was killed. But with some new information, the police interrogated Tim again and got him to confess. He allegedly revealed that Steven had murdered Susan and asked his help to dispose of the weapon. He led the authorities straight to it.

This was enough to charge Steven Schiovone, and he was ultimately arrested. He pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Ad

The upcoming episode of Fatal Family Feuds will cover this case in detail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback