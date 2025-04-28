What happened to Bobby in Tracker? Character’s fate explored

Bobby Exley has been a central character in Tracker for a long time, providing Colter Shaw with invaluable tech assistance and hacking prowess whenever he needs it. His unexplained and extended absence in season 2 surprised fans and raised questions and suspicions regarding what was going on behind the scenes.

Ad

Although missing an episode or two is not uncommon for supporting characters, Bobby's absence spanned numerous episodes, making it difficult to overlook. Fortunately, Tracker season 2, episode 16, finally provided some answers, and the best part is that Bobby has returned.

While the show barely scratched the surface as to where he's been, it teases bigger storylines to come, with both Bobby's battles and possible new dynamics between Colter's team.

Bobby's lengthy absence from Tracker caused worries

Ad

Trending

Bobby's absence was first apparent in Tracker season 2, episode 10, when Colter attempted to call on him to assist on a case. Instead of Bobby, Colter conversed with Randy, Bobby's cousin, who filled in to offer technical assistance.

Randy had stated that Bobby was addressing some family stuff, implying the absence would be temporary. But when Bobby went missing for a few more episodes, viewers began to wonder whether anything was happening.

Ad

Randy later explained that Bobby was at the funeral of a close friend, a person he said was "like a brother" to Bobby. The transition from family responsibilities to mourning a friend indicated a more profound emotional motivation for Bobby's absence, suggesting that the character may be experiencing serious personal loss.

Bobby returns to Tracker in episode 16

Having been absent for several episodes, Bobby returned in Tracker season 2, episode 16. Randy phoned Reenie for a check-in on the whereabouts of Colter and put Bobby on speakerphone. The call was brief and soon took a lighthearted turn, Randy's mishandling of Bobby's tidy work area being the subject, but it was unmistakable that Bobby is back at work.

Ad

Based on Screen Rant, Bobby's return was a relief to the fans who had been wondering what had happened to him, considering that his time away had taken much longer than the periodic skipped episode that had occurred previously in the show.

Why Bobby's absence may be important for his character

Though the program did not present a detailed analysis, the suggestions made by Randy indicate that Bobby's off-screen hours were taken up with grappling with bereavement. The death of his friend, labeled as that of someone "like a brother," probably affected Bobby considerably, making way for future character development.

Ad

Instead of a mere scheduling problem or writing convenience, Bobby's vanishing can be a gateway to a more intense narrative on loss, resilience, and loyalty — the same themes that Tracker has employed with Colter's cases but only infrequently with the rest of the main team itself.

Bobby's future on Tracker looks bright

Ad

Other than Bobby's return, it appears that Randy will also be staying on the show for a while and will work hand in hand with Bobby. During an interview with TV Insider, Fiona Rene shared her enthusiasm for seeing Eric Graise and Chris Lee have more screen time together, indicating the Bobby-Randy dynamic will continue to unfold in the hacker's workshop.

Future episodes will delve into a subplot about Randy's ex-girlfriend, Megan, and both Bobby and Colter will assist. This provides a new dynamic and also provides Bobby with more chances to come to terms with his loss and rebuild his life following his friend's death.

Ad

Whether or not the show will address the nature of his friend's death is yet to be seen, but it leaves room for more dramatic and emotional storytelling.

As Tracker heads toward its season 2 conclusion, there's hope that Bobby's arc will give fans a better glimpse into the character's life outside of his computer screens and potentially lay the groundwork for strong moments yet to be had.

Catch the latest episode of Tracker season 2 streaming on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More