Tracker season 2 episode 18 ending explained: Is Colter able to save Riley Adams?

Tracker season 2 episode 18, titled Collision, aired on April 27, 2025. In the little hamlet of Willow Creek, Michigan, the episode shows Colter Shaw (played by Justin Hartley) tackle a difficult case, including the vanishing of young beauty queen Riley Adams.

Ad

Colter discovers disturbing truths as he runs against time, which brings about a startling conclusion linking a web of deception, love, and need. Riley Adams, a character in the episode, vanishes following a little vehicle accident. Hired by Riley's mother, Colter Shaw looks into the matter under a spectrum of local prejudices and doubts.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

The investigation takes a troubling turn when he explores Riley's history and present relationships, uncovering a hidden pregnancy and a story of obsession. Colter has to hurry to locate Riley before it is too late.

Ad

Trending

In the end, Colter Shaw uncovers the truth about Riley’s disappearance, leading to a life-threatening confrontation that ends with Riley being saved, but not without some emotional toll.

The truth about Riley’s disappearance in Tracker season 2 episode 18

A still from Tracker season 2 episode 18 (Image via CBS)

In the last few moments of Tracker season 2 episode 18, Colter Shaw finally uncovers the shocking truth about Riley Adams’ disappearance. Riley had actually been abducted by a frantic couple, Monica and Tyler Harper, trying to take her unborn child. For years, they battled with infertility, turning to drastic methods in an effort to have their own kid.

Ad

The tension builds when Colter finds the Harpers' home, where Riley is being held in a nursery-like room. Deeply fixated on the notion of being a mother, Monica endangers Riley's life and that of her child.

Colter, nevertheless, using his abilities, sees that Monica's threats are empty; he understands that Monica puts the baby in danger if she harms Riley. Thus, she is saved just in time, and Monica is arrested at this turning point.

Ad

Colter Shaw’s search for Riley

A still from Tracker season 2 episode 18 (Image via CBS)

In this episode of Tracker, Colter Shaw is tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearance of Riley Adams, a former beauty queen from Willow Creek, Michigan.

Ad

Colter decides that the scenario is more severe than it originally seemed once Riley's automobile is discovered wrecked and abandoned. His inquiry uncovers Riley's pregnancy, something no one in her family knew, hence complicating the situation even more.

Colter’s investigation takes him to Riley's workplace, where he uncovers a stalker’s obsessive letters and poems, leading him to suspect that Riley’s life was in danger. He uncovers the identity of the stalker, a woman named Cheryl, who has been fixated on Riley since high school.

Ad

But the case takes another turn when Colter discovers that the real threat is not Cheryl, but the Harpers, Monica and Tyler, who have taken Riley in a desperate attempt to have a child of their own.

Read more: Tracker season 2 episode 18: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The hidden motive behind Riley’s disappearance

A still from Tracker season 2 episode 18 (Image via CBS)

As Colter’s search intensifies, he learns that Riley’s pregnancy is at the center of the entire mystery. Vincent Rourke, a man involved in a brief fling with Riley, reveals that Riley had been considering an abortion but had not made any final decisions.

Ad

Though he tried to help Riley financially, he was blind to Cheryl's intense obsession with her. While the stalker's fixation is based on a childhood crush, Cheryl's over-the-top actions intensified when Riley returned home pregnant, causing the sad consequences that followed.

The discovery of Cheryl's dead body in a dramatic scene only adds to the complexity of the case. The situation becomes even more complicated when Colter uncovers the role of Monica and Tyler Harper, whose history with fertility issues and miscarriage pushed them to desperate measures.

Ad

They saw Riley’s pregnancy as their last hope for a family and took matters into their own hands, kidnapping Riley with the intention of raising her child.

Also read: Is Tracker airing at a new time? CBS’s recent schedule explained

The final showdown at Harper’s house

A still from Tracker season 2 episode 18 (Image via CBS)

The final moments of Tracker season 2 episode 18 are filled with tension as Colter Shaw and the local sheriff, Katy Douglas, track down the Harpers to their home. Colter uncovers a hidden attic where Riley is being kept, and in a tense confrontation, Monica threatens to kill Riley if Colter doesn’t back off.

Ad

The stakes are high as Colter uses his knowledge of Monica’s desperation to turn the situation in his favor, ultimately saving Riley and her unborn child.

Colter makes sure Monica is caught, and Riley goes back to her family using his quick thinking and will. This conclusion not only gives justice but also settles the emotional conflict Riley's mother, Susanna, went through. Colter's participation in the case deepens his bond with Katy, who grows to be a reliable friend in his continuous probes.

Ad

Read more: What role does Nick Gomez play in Tracker? Everything you need to know

Colter Shaw's continuing role in the case

A still from Tracker season 2 episode 18

While Riley’s safe return is a victory, Tracker season 2 episode 18 leaves viewers with lingering questions about the impact of the case on Colter Shaw. Throughout the episode, Colter shows a personal side, sharing his own fears and vulnerabilities with others.

Ad

His emotional journey throughout this episode indicates that, despite his tough exterior, Colter carries the weight of the cases he works on.

With Colter's personal life and mental battles becoming as much of a focus as the cases he investigates, the end of this episode lays the groundwork for future series developments.

Also read: Tracker season 2 episode 17 ending explained: What happens to Megan and Sonia?

Tracker season 2 episode 18 and all other released episodes are now available to stream on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More