What happened to Dr Curry on Chicago Med? Explained

Chicago Med is one of the popular medical dramas about the lives of doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals working at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as they tackle intricate cases, personal struggles, and ethical challenges. As part of the One Chicago universe, the series has had some of the best characters in television history, among them Elsa Curry.

Elsa Curry, as portrayed by Molly Bernard, was a bright medical student at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in Chicago Med. Though never a full-blown doctor in the show, her story was memorable to audience members. However, she just vanished from the show, making fans curious as to what became of her.

Elsa Curry's departure from Chicago Med was never officially explained, but it was likely a creative decision by the writers as her storyline had run its course.

Elsa Curry’s Journey in Chicago Med

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

Elsa debuted during season 4 as a third-year medical student, starting clinical rotations. She was intelligent and straight-talking but tended to struggle with bedside manners. Highly competent, her aloof attitude caused her to appear cold and inaccessible. Gradually, she grappled with the emotional side of caring for patients, which saw significant character growth.

Season 4: Early days at Gaffney

Elsa was first seen in Be My Better Half, where she began her medical training. At the beginning, she was more into medical technology rather than actual patient care. Her strict attitude tended to create issues, particularly with those colleagues who valued empathy in addition to medical skills. Though, throughout the season, Elsa began to identify the need for empathy in her line of work, yet struggled to express it.

Season 5: Personal growth and abrupt departure

In season 5, Elsa collaborated with Dr. Will Halstead and Dr. Natalie Manning. A turning point came in Who Knows What Tomorrow Brings, when she was forced to break bad news to a bereaved mother. This experience shook her, showing a more vulnerable side as she grappled with guilt and self-doubt.

She opened up to Natalie, revealing an emotional vulnerability that had been hidden behind her normal confidence.

She also became interested in Will Halstead and tried to invite him out on a date in Too Close to the Sun. Circumstances intervened, however, and she eventually backed away once she discovered that he was dating someone else.

Even after her growth, Elsa’s character quietly left the show abruptly without an explanation. There was no goodbye scene or official explanation provided for her departure, and fans were left guessing about what happened to her.

Why did Elsa Curry leave Chicago Med?

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

Elsa's exit was probably a creative choice by the writers. Supporting characters, unlike the main ones, do not get dramatic farewells. Moreover, actress Molly Bernard could have had other career obligations that caused her to leave the show.

From a storytelling point of view, Elsa's departure might be attributed to the working of medical student rotations. She was at the tail end of her training and it's highly likely that she transferred to a different hospital to do her residency, a very typical progression for medical students.

Could Elsa Curry Return?

There is always a chance that Elsa might return to Chicago Med. If she were to return, she might return as a fully qualified doctor, with new dynamics for the show. Her past difficulties with bedside manner and emotional exposure might be a basis for a new, mature version of her character.

Elsa Curry was a fascinating character who added brains and depth to Chicago Med. Her evolution from a cocky student to a more emotionally intelligent person was interesting. Although her exit was sudden, she is an unforgettable aspect of the show.

