What happened to Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on NCIS? Character’s fate explored

CBS's police procedural drama, NCIS, is back on the channel with its ongoing 22nd season. The long-running criminal investigative show continues to focus on a team of special agents handling cases involving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

Ad

The cast of NCIS has extensively evolved since its premiere in 2003. The show was led by Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs up till season 19. Apart from Harmon, the show's other core member with the longest run was David McCallum, who played Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard.

Mallard was the team's medical examiner and forensic expert till season 16 and later became the organization's historian. Mallard's journey concluded in season 21 episode 2, when McCallum passed away in real life.

Ad

Trending

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard's journey on NCIS

Ad

Dr. Donald Mallard was one of the most loved characters by fans of NCIS. Mallard was introduced as the chief medical examiner in the first episode, and his last physical appearance was in the season 20 finale.

Ducky's characteristic style was sharing historical anecdotes while working on a case. His distinctive bow ties and British accent were a fan favorite, along with his friendship with Gibbs.

At the end of season 9, Ducky had a heart attack on the beach, but he was saved in the season 10 premiere. After this, he started mentoring his successor, Dr. Jimmy Palmer, to take over his duties.

Ad

In seasons 15 and 16, Ducky took a sabbatical to teach at a college and then went on a book tour. He officially resigned from his position in season 16, episode 16. Gibbs and Vance convinced him to take a part-time historian position, which he held till season 20.

In the second episode of season 21, it was revealed that Ducky passed away at home in his sleep. The team members solved his unfinished case, and this is the last time McCallum appeared in the credits.

Ad

How NCIS honored Ducky's legacy after David McCallum’s passing

Ad

David McCallum passed away on September 25, 2023. NCIS season 21, which premiered on February 12, 2024, honored the actor and his character in season 21, episode 2, titled The Stories We Leave Behind. The episode mentioned that Ducky passed away in his sleep, and the team gathered to acknowledge his contributions.

The case in the episode is one Ducky had been working on before his death, and the team honors him by solving it. The episode was written by Brian Dietzen and Scott Williams. Co-showrunner David J. North talked to TV Insider in February 2024 about the significance of the case. He said,

Ad

"It was important to Dr. Mallard. In [investigating it], they’re going to relive their memories of a coworker and a man who meant so very much to them. Brian shed tears writing it; the cast and crew shed tears shooting it. We have a feeling we will be, too, watching it."

Ducky's former colleagues shared stories about him and Michael Weatherly, a special guest star. The episode contained flashbacks to Ducky's memorable moments, and many former cast members appeared in archival footage.

Ad

McCallum's co-star from seasons 1-15, Pauley Perrette, shared this message on Instagram on his passing,

"Oh David. What a life. What a legend. What a journey. And your legacy will always be the love you have for your family. Love to Katherine and the kids and the grandkids, your absolutely very favorite things."

Stay tuned for more updates on the latest movies and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback