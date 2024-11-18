What happened to JonBenét Ramsey? Details explored ahead of People Magazine Presents 50th Anniversary: The Iconic Cases

People Magazine Presents 50th Anniversary: The Iconic Cases, which, as the name suggests, deals with the most prolific cases of all time, like the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, an American child beauty queen who met her tragic end at the tender age of 6. Though this case dates back to 1996, it still remains an open investigation as the police could never really arrive at the suspect who killed the child.

People Magazine Presents 50th Anniversary: The Iconic Cases episode 3 will shed light on this case and examine certain circumstances and people surrounding the murder. The episode is set to air on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 10 PM ET. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"When 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey turns up murdered in her home, police immediately suspect her parents. When investigators exonerate them, it turns into one of the most infamous unsolved murders not only in America but around the world."

As mentioned in the synopsis, this case remains one of the most popular unsolved cases all around the world. It also received a lot of media attention. Ahead of the episode's air time, let us go over the circumstances surrounding the murder of JonBenét Ramsey.

Who was JonBenét Ramsey and what happened to her?

JonBenét Patricia Ramsey, better known simply as JonBenét Ramsey was born to Patricia "Patsy" Ramsey and John Bennett Ramsey on August 6, 1990, in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the second child of the couple after Burke.

As the daughter of a former beauty pageant winner, JonBenèt Ramsey was entered into a series of child beauty pageants by her mother, Patricia.

On the night of December 26, 1996, the six-year-old was found dead in the house's basement at 755 15th Street in Boulder, Colorado. This was about seven hours after her parents reported her missing.

Whoever had killed this young girl had done a brutal job of it. She was found with a broken skull and a garote tied around her neck. When the autopsy returned the reports, it was affirmed that she died from "asphyxia by strangulation associated with craniocerebral trauma."

A handwritten ransom note was reportedly found in the house later as the authorities investigated the matter.

Who was suspected of the murder of JonBenét Ramsey?

Partly because of the sensitive nature of the crime and partly because Ramsey was already a young beauty star, the case started gathering momentum quickly and attracted a lot of media attention.

The Boulder police initially suspected that Patsy and her husband, John, murdered their child and staged the elaborate crime scene to escape prosecution. Since the murder, Patsy and John appeared in multiple interviews on television but allegedly resisted police questioning.

The police could find no other suspects, and the case soon grew cold. It was revealed in 2013 that a grand jury had recommended filing charges against the Ramseys for permitting the child to be in a threatening situation earlier. However, this was never pursued.

In 2003, the police found an unknown man's DNA from the crime scene. Upon testing, JonBenèt's parents and other family members were cleared of all suspicion.

Since then, there have been questions about how the authorities handled this case. It remains unsolved to this day and has been the subject of many examinations in many forms of media.

People Magazine Presents 50th Anniversary: The Iconic Cases will give a more detailed insight into the murder of JonBenét Ramsey.

