What happened to Leilani Beauchamp? Details explored ahead of Mean Girl Murders on ID

The upcoming episode of Mean Girl Murders is set to delve into the murders of Leilani Beauchamp, a 19-year-old woman, who was murdered by Jessica Quintanilla because she was having an affair with Jessica's ex-boyfriend. The case sent shockwaves across Fairfield, California, and remains memorable to those around at the time.
Dating back to 2021, the murder will be covered in detail in the upcoming episode of Mean Girl Murders, which premieres on June 23, 2025, on Investigation Discovery at 9.00 PM EST. The synopsis for the episode reads:
"In 2021, with the clubs all locked down for COVID, young women in Northern California flock to an underground car scene called a sideshow. However, when 19-year-old Leilani Beauchamp starts turning heads, things go from fast and furious to deadly."
Ahead of the upcoming episode of Mean Girl Murders, let us go over who Leilani Beauchamp was and what happened to her.
Who was Leilani Beauchamp, and what happened to her?
Leilani Beauchamp was born on June 12, 2002, in Long Beach, California. She grew up in El Dorado Hills and attended Silva Valley High School in her elementary school years. She graduated from Carmel Valley High in Carmel. At the time she was murdered, Leilani was studying at Jose Community College, pursuing a degree in Arts.
Leilani had big ambitions and dreamed of opening a boutique beauty salon someday. She also had many hobbies and indulged in many different activities. Everything seemed to look bright for the 19-year-old woman who would turn heads wherever she went.
But it all changed in November 2021. Leilani was last seen leaving a Halloween Party in Sacramento with Travis Air Force Base Airman Juan Parra-Peralta and another airman in the early hours of October 30, 2021. She was allegedly having an affair with Juan Parra-Peralta. As no one saw her after this, she was reported missing.
The police began searching for the young woman and eventually reached Juan Parra-Peralta's house, where Leilani was murdered. As per the authorities, Leilani was shot to death by Jessica Quintanilla at Parra-Peralta's house
When she found Leilani on Parra-Peralta's bed.
Jessica was Parra-Peralta's ex-girlfriend and allegedly shot Leilani in a moment of passion. She claimed later that it was an accident, and it was Parra-Peralta who drew a gun at her. She went on to dispose of the body almost 130 miles away. After discovering the murder scene, Parra-Peralta, Jessica, and Jessica's brother, Marco Quintanilla, were arrested.
Where are the perpetrators who killed Leilani Beauchamp?
As the case was uncovered, it was established that Jessica had shot Leilani Beauchamp to death while her brother helped her with the crime. Parra-Peralta testified against them in exchange for immunity. He also claimed that Jessica allegedly threatened to kill him.
Jessica Quintanilla was ultimately sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. She was convicted of first-degree murder despite her claims that it was an accident. She remains in prison now.
Marco Antonio Quintanilla was sentenced to four years for being an accessory after the fact, as per reports.
The upcoming episode of Mean Girl Murders will cover this case in more detail.