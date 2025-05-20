What happened to Michael Munson? Details explored ahead of All Access PD: Grand Rapids on ID

Michael Munson, a 32-year-old aspiring rapper from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was fatally shot on September 6, 2024, near Turner Avenue NW and 10th Street NW. Found in his car with a single gunshot wound to the chest, he died five days later at Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital. The case remains unsolved, with no arrests.

The story features in All Access PD: Grand Rapids on Investigation Discovery. The episode, “Tethered,” airs on May 20, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery and streams on Max the next day.

The shooting involved cash and drugs found in Munson’s car, suggesting a robbery or drug-related motive. Witnesses saw a grey Charger flee, complicating the investigation. Facts about Munson’s death, the investigation, and its aftermath are detailed below, based on police reports and the upcoming episode.

Reasons behind Michael Munson’s shooting remain unclear

The killer of Michael Munson is still not identified (Image via Unsplsh/@Tom Def)

As reported by Fox 17, on September 6, 2024, Michael Munson, a 32-year-old aspiring rapper known in Grand Rapids’ music scene, was shot at 10 p.m. near Turner Avenue NW and 10th Street NW. Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) officers found him in his car, having been shot.

Cash and drugs in the vehicle pointed to a possible robbery or drug dispute. As reported by Fox 17, witnesses reported a grey Dodge Charger speeding away, later linked to another shooting that night. The police department is looking for the culprit, but the identity of the culprit remains unclear.

Paramedics rushed Munson to a nearby hospital, where he died approximately five days later. Detective Kathleen Roszkowski, who is leading the case, believes there are more witnesses with information about the murder that could help the case move forward.

The grey Charger’s connection to another shooting suggests a broader pattern of violence. The GRPD collected shell casings and reviewed nearby home security footage, but no murder weapon was found. The case’s feature on All Access PD: Grand Rapids aims to spark new leads, with police urging the public to share information.

How the investigation unfolded and what followed?

Legal departments are asking for any tip possible regarding the case (Image via Unsplash/@Nik)

After Michael Munson’s shooting on September 6, 2024, the GRPD’s Major Case Team launched an immediate investigation. Witnesses mentioned a grey Dodge Charger fleeing, also spotted at a separate shooting, though no direct link was confirmed.

As reported by Fox 17, Detective Kathleen Roszkowski faced challenges due to limited witness cooperation, with only one bystander providing a vague description of the suspect’s dress code. Detective Kathleen Roszkowski said,

"No matter how insignificant it may seem, please reach out. Your information could bring justice for Michael and closure for his loved ones,"

Silent Observer West Michigan asking for tips, urging calls to (616) 774-2345 or submissions at SilentObserver.org. By May 2025, no arrests have occurred, and the case remains open.

The GRPD continues canvassing the area, re-examining footage, and following tips. Michael Munson’s family, supported by community vigils, seeks closure. The All Access PD: Grand Rapids episode 8 of season 1, highlights the investigation’s struggles, aiming to prompt new information. The culprit remains at large, with no charges or punishment issued.

