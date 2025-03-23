What happened to Natalie and Will’s relationship on Chicago Med? Details explored

Chicago Med is known for its intense drama and emotional moments. One of the most unforgettable arcs revolves around Dr. Will Halstead and Dr. Natalie Manning. Their relationship had many ups and downs, and their almost-wedding left a lasting impression on fans.

In season 4, episode 9, titled Death Do Us Part, which aired on December 5, 2018, Will and Natalie were set to get married. Fans were excited to see this happy moment, but things did not go as planned. In the end, the wedding never happened.

Chicago Med: A love story years in the making

Still from the series

From the beginning of Chicago Med, it was clear that Will and Natalie had feelings for each other. Their relationship started with a kiss in season 1, but personal struggles and bad timing kept them apart.

By season 2, their connection deepened, and it was obvious that they had strong feelings for each other. Over time, their bond grew, and when Will proposed with his mother’s engagement ring, it seemed like they were heading for a happy ending.

The wedding that never happened

Still from the series

At the start of season 4, Will and Natalie were eager to get married. However, things took a complicated turn when Will started working undercover with the FBI to take down a dangerous crime family. The stress and secrecy surrounding his mission put immense pressure on their relationship.

On their wedding day, Will was kidnapped by individuals linked to his undercover work. Though he was eventually rescued, he was immediately placed in witness protection, preventing him from making it to the wedding. Natalie was left standing at the altar, shocked and heartbroken.

Aftermath and emotional fallout

The traumatic event left Will struggling with PTSD and overwhelming guilt over how his actions had affected Natalie. Despite the intensity of their love, the emotional wounds were hard to mend. Miscommunication and lingering pain ultimately led to a devastating breakup.

Once seen as soulmates, the couple drifted apart and settled into being "just friends," a change that impacted the hospital's dynamics and their relationships with coworkers and friends.

A hopeful reunion in Chicago Med season 8

Even after their break up, Will and Natalie continued to stay in touch. In season 8 of Chicago Med, they remained connected. In a surprising turn, Will decided to move to Seattle to be with Natalie, marking his final goodbye to the show.

Their reunion was warm and filled with emotion. Natalie joked about Will packing lightly before embracing him and saying,

"I'm never going to let you go."

This moment hinted at a fresh start for the couple. As they embark on a new chapter in Seattle, fans are hopeful that this time, they will finally find their happy ending.

Catch the latest episode of Chicago Med streaming on NBC.

