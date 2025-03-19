Why is there no new episode of Chicago Med tonight (March 19, 2025)? Explained

NBC's One Chicago franchise has garnered a dedicated fan base over the years, with Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. serving up suspenseful storylines each Wednesday evening. But fans looking forward to a new episode on March 19, 2025, were taken aback to discover that their go-to medical drama was not listed. This sudden hiatus has left everyone wondering why and when new episodes will pick up again.

The reason for tonight’s break is NBC’s decision to broadcast Opry 100: A Live Celebration instead. This special program marks the 100th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry and features performances from country music stars like Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson, and Trisha Yearwood.

As a result, NBC has temporarily paused its One Chicago programming for the evening. Although this may be disappointing to viewers, the news is that the show will come back soon with new episodes.

Is Chicago Med On Tonight (March 19, 2025)?

Still from the series (Image via Youtube/One Chicago)

No, NBC is not broadcasting a new episode of Chicago Med or any other One Chicago show tonight. As noted above, NBC is showing Opry 100: A Live Celebration instead. The special program is a tribute to the rich history of the Grand Ole Opry, featuring some of country music's biggest stars for an evening of performances to remember.

When will Chicago Med resume new episodes?

The good news for viewers is that Chicago Med will be back next week. New episodes of all three shows will premiere on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at their regular timeslots:

Show Time (ET) Chicago Med 8:00 p.m. Chicago Fire 9:00 p.m. Chicago P.D. 10:00 p.m.

Where to watch Chicago Med?

There are many options to get caught up on earlier episodes:

Live TV Streaming : New One Chicago episodes can be streamed live on NBC, the NBC app, and NBC.com with a cable subscription.

: New One Chicago episodes can be streamed live on NBC, the NBC app, and NBC.com with a cable subscription. Streaming Services : Past seasons are available to watch on Peacock, which currently has all Chicago Med episodes.

: Past seasons are available to watch on Peacock, which currently has all Chicago Med episodes. Live TV Subscriptions: Some of these platforms include fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV, offering live NBC streams, some with free trials for new customers.

Recap of Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 15

In the last episode of Chicago Med, which was named Down in a Hole, Dr. Mitch Ripley was in a life-threatening situation that challenged his strength and dedication to his patients. Ripley was driving in a forest at night when he accidentally crashed into a parked vehicle. After taking a closer look, he found a mother, Sadie, and her daughter, Emelia, stuck in an old well.

Emelia had an injury to her arm, and Sadie was in agonizing pain with minimal movement. Ripley immediately called 911, and Firehouse 128, with Mouch from Chicago Fire, coming to rescue them.

Ripley went down into the well to assist in the rescue. Emelia was pulled out safely first, but Sadie's situation required an emergency amputation of her leg to release her. Ripley successfully carried out the procedure, and Sadie was rescued. Unfortunately, as Ripley was about to leave, the tunnel collapsed, pinning him inside with limited oxygen.

In this experience, Ripley had a hallucination of his deceased friend, Sully, who urged him to struggle to survive. This vision rekindled Ripley's resolve. At the same time, Dr. Charles spoke to Ripley over the radio, providing encouragement and affirming his worth to the team. Mouch and the rescue team finally found and rescued Ripley, who came to as he was led to safety.

This episode focused on Ripley's inner conflict and his commitment to his patients, even at personal cost. The dramatic rescue mission and Ripley's brush with death provided depth to his character, paving the way for what was to come in the series.

Although it's frustrating that Chicago Med isn't on tonight, viewers won't have to wait long for its return. The temporary break gives NBC a chance to air a special event and generate excitement for the next episode.

Mark your calendar for March 26, and in the meantime, binge on previous seasons through streaming services.

