What happened to Olga and Joseph Connell? Details explored ahead of Dateline: Unforgettable on Oxygen

The true crime series Dateline: Unforgettable featured the story of Joseph Connell and his wife, Olga Connell, in its latest episode that aired on NBC on January 30, 2025.

The newly married couple was gunned down on September 23, 2013, by Aaron Thompson, a professional hitman, on the orders of Connell's business partner, Christopher Rivers.

Dateline: Unforgettable is one of NBC's most popular true-crime series. It dives into some of the most shocking and jaw-dropping cases. The principal host of the show is Lester Holt.

The platform describes the show as follows:

"A series of reports chosen by "Dateline" correspondents that answers the question they most often get asked -- what their most memorable story is and why."

Joseph Connell and Olga were shot outside their condominium in Wilmington, Delaware

Joseph Connell and his wife, Olga, were gunned down in front of their Paladin Club condominium on September 22, 2013. More than 20 rounds were fired at them by two hitmen, Aaron Thompson and Dominique Benson. This incident left their friends, family, and the local community in disbelief. Just three months before, Joseph Connell and Olga had tied the knot during a destination ceremony in the Virgin Islands.

Initially, police suspected Joseph's sister, Kelly Connell, who had previously disapproved of their mother giving Joseph heirloom diamonds for Olga’s engagement ring. Both Kelly and their mother, Mickie Keller, were brought in for questioning.

Kelly denied any involvement in the murders, but further investigation led police to focus on Joseph Connell's business partner, Christopher Rivers.

Joseph Connell was killed to cash in on insurance policies

Upon investigation, it was found that Christopher Rivers was critical of the Connells for their excessive spending. He even expressed a desire to have Joseph killed by a local drug dealer, Harry Cook. Further investigation revealed that Rivers was in significant debt due to his personal spending.

Rivers' phone records indicated that he had been in touch with a convicted felon named Joshua Bey, who was communicating with Dominique Benson and Aaron Thompson, both of whom were known to the police.

Ultimately, it was confirmed that Rivers ordered the killings through Bey for the insurance of $1 million. The business partners had taken out on each other for the mortgage on their auto shop.

All suspects in the case were arrested and tried, resulting in Rivers receiving two life terms plus 50 years. Aaron Thompson was convicted of two counts of possession of a firearm and first-degree conspiracy, receiving two life terms plus 45 years. Both Joshua Bey and Dominique Benson received five years in prison.

How to watch Dateline: Unforgettable?

Dateline: Unforgettable airs on Oxygen every week at 8 p.m. Viewers in the United States can also watch the series on Peacock the following day, although a subscription to the streaming platform is required to access all its content.

A monthly subscription to a Peacock Premium plan costs $7.99 or $79.99 annually. Alternatively, one can opt for the Peacock Premium Plus plan to stream content without ads for $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year. Apart from Peacock, the series is available on Prime Video and Apple TV+ in certain locations.

