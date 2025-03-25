What happened in 'Parental Guidance Suggested' on NCIS? Everything you need to know

NCIS is an American television show that first aired on September 23, 2003. The show features a team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service solving crimes related to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

Ad

Because of its success, multiple spin-offs have been created, such as NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

In NCIS season 12, episode 6, Parental Guidance Suggested, which aired on October 28, 2014, the NCIS team investigated the murder of a Navy commander's wife. The inquiry focused on whether her therapist's job led to her death or if terrorists targeted her.

The case acquires additional layers when the commander's name emerges on a list of targets for jihadist organizations. The episode integrated the main plot investigation with private talks between Naval Criminal Investigative Service colleagues about their upcoming Halloween activities.

Ad

Trending

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

The main events of the NCIS episode Parental Guidance Suggested

A scene from Parental Guidance Suggested (Image via CBS)

The 10-year-old Rachel Barnes found her mother, Lieutenant Commander Anne Barnes, deceased upon coming back from a sleepover. Naval Criminal Investigative Service arrived to investigate.

Ad

Anne worked in forensic criminal therapy as a trained professional. Rachel found comfort inside her blanket fort, which she considered her refuge. According to Gibbs's Special Agent interview, Rachel thought that someone was trying to harm her father.

Lieutenant Commander Ryan Barnes, a Marine, was linked to the operation that killed terrorist Benham Parsa. Homeland Security confirmed he was on a jihadist target list, leading NCIS to suspect his murder was an act of terrorism.

Ad

Investigators reviewed Anne's professional activities. She had been visiting a convicted serial killer as part of her work, gathering insight into sociopathic behavior.

She provided professional therapy services to people at high risk who had criminal records. This led NCIS to explore whether the murder was committed by someone with a personal grievance tied to her profession.

The staff checked digital database entries and conducted interviews to locate one of Anne's former clients who formed an unhealthy emotional bond with her. He was supposed to have monitoring, but instead, he carried past criminal conduct.

Ad

Naval Criminal Investigative Service teams found and arrested the targeted person following their online monitoring. Upon investigation, he accepted responsibility for killing Anne, claiming Anne had betrayed him by recommending involuntary commitment, which made him lose control.

The social services agency sends Rachel Barnes to live with members of her extended family. Official search results determine terrorism is not at play and show clear evidence of obsessive behavior behind the crime. The episode ended with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service team concluding the case.

Ad

Ad

Other subplots of the episode Parental Guidance Suggested

The episode featured scenes showing Naval Criminal Investigative Service team members discussing Halloween costumes while solving the main case. Abby Sciuto created specialized decorations to mark holidays inside the forensic lab.

McGee announced that his Halloween costume will represent a character from a classic horror film. Gibbs ignored the upcoming Halloween holiday and stuck to his job routines. These scenes repeatedly take place in the NCIS bullpen and the lab space.

Ad

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service team members examined Tony DiNozzo's romantic relationships. Tony started sharing information about his relatively new romantic relationship with Leah.

The detectives demonstrated their interest while Bishop and McGee made humorous comments. Tony disclosed that he found Leah while working out at the gym.

The episode Parental Guidance Suggested can be watched on CBS, Paramount+, and Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback