Why there was no NCIS episode last night (March 21, 2025)? Reasons explored

Viewers of NCIS: Sydney were left frustrated on the night of March 21, 2025, when CBS failed to broadcast the much-awaited episode 7 of the ongoing season 2 of the popular crime drama.

The main reason of the disruption is CBS's dedication to telecasting the 2025 NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament. The failure of this much-loved crime drama to appear on the network's primetime schedule left viewers wondering, many of whom had been waiting to continue the gripping narrative.

The bad news is that this pause is temporary, and episode 7 of NCIS: Sydney is scheduled to air officially on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 9 pm ET.

No NCIS: Sydney on CBS on March 21, 2025?

Still from the series (Image via Youtube/Paramount+)

NCIS: Sydney did not air on March 21, 2025, due of CBS telecasting the ongoing 2025 NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament, more commonly referred to as March Madness. This annual sports event ranks as one of the most widely viewed and most awaited tournaments in the United States, garnering millions of viewers throughout the country.

Due to the popularity of the tournament and its high viewership ratings, it comes as no surprise that CBS briefly modified its primetime schedule to air the live games.

March 21, 2025 – First round coverage

CBS broadcast live coverage of the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 21, 2025, between Troy and Kentucky. CBS's official description stated that this game was much anticipated as the No. 3 Wildcats looked to advance over the No. 14 Trojans.

The game had an added layer of suspense since Kentucky had been the victim of significant upsets in two of the previous three tournaments, losing to No. 15 St. Peter's in 2022 and No. 14 Oakland last year. Such unpredictable results are all part of what makes March Madness so compelling to watch.

March 28, 2025 – Regional semifinal

The hiatus from NCIS: Sydney extends into next week as well. On Friday evening, March 28, 2025, CBS will again give top priority to March Madness with coverage of the Regional Semifinal games.

Teams for this round have not yet been determined, but the tension will certainly be high as college basketball teams compete for a place in the NCAA Tournament title race. The network's giving top priority to these games is in keeping with its long tradition of covering major sporting events.

When does NCIS: Sydney return?

NCIS: Sydney viewers waiting with bated breath for the show to return can put Friday evening, April 4, 2025, on their calendars. The next, new episode 7 will return to its regular time slot at 9 pm ET. Although the two-week hiatus might be long for some viewers, the temporary suspension is typical during such big sporting events as March Madness.

The preemption of the show on March 21 and March 28, 2025, was because CBS had pledged to deliver extensive live coverage of the NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament. March Madness is a big event that commands great viewership, so it's a priority for the network during this period of the year.

Fans can rest assured that the next episode of Sydney will return on April 4, 2025, promising another thrilling installment in the series.

Catch the latest episode of NCIS streaming on CBS.

