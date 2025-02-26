Why has Fletcher Voss returned to NCIS? Explained

The latest episode of the CBS police procedural drama series NCIS aired on February 24, 2025. Almost every episode of the show deals with a new case. Even though the original cast has been completely replaced, NCIS has managed to draw viewers in its 22nd season.

One reason for this massive fan following is the humorous and sometimes emotional dynamics of a team that must cooperate to solve complicated situations. Another reason is that the show introduces some unique minor characters from time to time. One such character is Fletcher Voss, the eccentric tech tycoon who made his return in the latest episode, titled Bad Blood.

The episode focused on the agents' investigation into a fatality at a blood bank. During the investigation, they learn that Fletcher Voss might have something to do with the case. But later on, it became clear that he himself was a victim.

The cast of the series includes Sean Murray, Gary Cole, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll in prominent roles. It is also available on Paramount+ for streaming.

Fletcher Voss was introduced in NCIS season 21 episode 7

NCIS, the seventh-longest-running prime-time American TV series, introduces some impactful and quirky minor characters in each episode even though almost all the main characters have been replaced.

The 1000th episode of the series, A Thousand Yards, introduced Fletcher Voss, played by TJ Thyne. Voss is a tech tycoon and owner of a company that created Bandium, an app that alerts the team whenever they’re called to a crime scene.

He reluctantly helped the MCRT team solve a massive security breach and catch Lindsey, who was trying to blow up Air Force One. However, in his selfishness to avoid bankruptcy, he instigated her to kill Director Vance, who had stopped all NCIS offices from using Bandium.

The MCRT team stopped Lindsey, saved Air Force One, and arrested Voss, who was prosecuted under multiple charges. It might have seemed that the eccentric CEO would be in prison for a long time, but thanks to his money, he got out and was featured in the latest episode of season 22.

Fletcher Voss was the prime suspect in season 22 episode 13

The 13th episode of season 22, titled Bad Blood, followed the MCRT team as they solved a blood bank robbery case that led to the death of a Lieutenant who was attempting to apprehend the robber. The episode's official synopsis is as follows:

“NCIS investigates the case of a Navy lieutenant found dead at a blood donation bank. Also, McGee needs help from the team to raise money for his twins’ school fundraiser.”

Although the robber spilled 40 blood bags on the ground, the team discovered that he had taken one bag, donated by Lauren Hawthorne, a software developer employed at Life Sequence. After Lauren didn't respond to any of the calls, the team visited her house and found her dead.

After concluding that Lauren's murder might be connected to her company, the crew went to Life Sequence's headquarters and found that Fletcher Voss was the owner. The autopsy report revealed that Lauren was pregnant with Voss's baby, making him the prime suspect in the case, as he was going through a divorce and Lauren's pregnancy would have cost him $20 million in divorce settlement.

However, during interrogation, Voss began to sob and eventually passed out when he learned of Lauren's pregnancy. He was being poisoned by doctor Donovan, who worked at his company, and was also accountable for Lauren's murder.

At the end of the episode, McGee, a universal donor, donated his blood and saved Fletcher Voss's life.

