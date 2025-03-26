What happened to Patricia McGlone? Details about Crime Junkie Podcast subject, explored

Patricia McGlone is the victim whose unexplained death is the topic of discussion in the latest episode of the Crime Junkie podcast. Her unidentified remains were found in a building in Brooklyn, entombed in cement, over 30 years after she died.

Dubbed as 'Midtown Jane Doe' owing to a lack of leads about her identity, this case has been under investigation for over 20 years. Her remains were discovered in 2003, whereas her identity could only be confirmed in 2024.

The gory details surrounding Patricia McGlone's death have been discussed in the latest episode of Crime Junkie, which was released on March 24, 2025. The podcast is produced by AudioChuck and hosted by Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat and has been rated as Apple Podcasts' number 1 show for the last two years. Follow along with the article to learn some of the key details about her death.

The death of Patricia McGlone— Details explored

On February 10, 2003, construction workers were demolishing a building in Brooklyn when they discovered a human skull. Over 20 years later, in April 2024, an announcement was officially made, declaring that the victim was Patricia McGlone.

The demolition crew was working on the basement of a building on 301 West 46th Street, which was a known den for housing drug addicts and s*x workers. The basement was previously home to the legendary rock club, Steve Paul's "The Scene," but had been shut down since the late 60s.

When a piece of concrete that appeared to be out of place was hit with a sledgehammer, a human skull rolled out of the slab. Authorities were immediately alerted, and they unearthed the bones of a person lying in the fetal position, rolled in a rug, and entombed in cement. An extension cord was tied around the neck and used to bind the hands and feet.

Some glitter recovered from the remains of clothes, as well as a bra, confirmed that the victim was female. Other items recovered included a signet ring engraved with the initials PMcG, a Bulova watch from 1966, a dime from 1969, and a small green plastic soldier.

Forensic scientists and the police originally believed that the victim had been killed sometime in the 70s. They also did not find any evidence of assault. Even though the bones found were almost in a state of decay, which prevented any DNA profiling, they could pinpoint that the girl was between 17 and 25 based on her teeth.

Several avenues in the case led to dead ends, including follow-ups on the watch and ring. Even after extensive searching, the police could not find anybody who fit the profile of the victim.

A breakthrough came in 2022 when a forensic lab managed to extract a genealogy-grade DNA profile from one of the bones. This enabled the police to get matches in the DNA database and first identify Patricia McGlone and find her official documents, which revealed her to be 16 at the time of death. Maternal DNA match with a first cousin confirmed her identity, and the year of death was narrowed down to 1969.

What do we know about Patricia McGlone? The investigation so far

The ring with Patricia McGlone's initials found on her finger (image via crimejunkiepodcast.com)

The exact cause of Patricia's death remains a mystery. As per the Crime Junkie Podcast, details about Patricia McGlone's life reveal that her parents were married. However, her father, Bernard McGlone, was concurrently married to two other women with children. Patricia's mother, Patricia Gilligan, did acknowledge her death but petitioned the court to release money from Patricia's account by forging her signature back in 1971.

Patricia's mother was also a witness at her wedding to 32-year-old Donald Grant. Interestingly, it was found that her husband's identity as Donald Grant was a stolen identity. Moreover, in 1969, his address on record is on West 46th Street, in the same building where Patricia McGlone's remains were discovered.

Although suspicions of her murder fall on her husband, no conclusive evidence can affirm the suspicion. At the time of writing, the investigation is ongoing to find conclusive evidence about her killer.

Listen to all the details on Crime Junkie podcast now!

