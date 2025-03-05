What happened to Phil Hartman? Details of the murder explored as Valerie Bertinelli recalls SNL legend

Phil Hartman was a comedian and actor who became famous for his work on Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons. On May 28, 1998, his wife Brynn Hartman shot and killed him while he was sleeping in their home in Encino, California.

A few hours later, she took her own life. Toxicology reports later showed that she had alcohol, cocaine and the antidepressant Zoloft in her system at the time, as reported in People, on May 28, 2024.

In 1987, Valerie Bertinelli hosted Saturday Night Live and worked with Phil Hartman during a sketch rehearsal. She shared a memory of that moment when he insisted that she call him by his character’s name instead of his real one, as per Entertainment Weekly, March 5, 2025.

Many of his colleagues have reflected on the impact he had on comedy and have speculated about the career he might have built in the modern streaming era. They believe his talent and versatility could have led him to major roles in television today, as noted in Entertainment Weekly, September 28, 2023.

More than two decades after his death, Phil Hartman is still regarded as one of the most influential figures in comedy.

Valerie Bertinelli recalled Phil Hartman insisting she use his character’s name during an SNL rehearsal

Valerie Bertinelli recalled Phil Hartman’s dedication to his craft during an SNL rehearsal in 1987, where he insisted that she refer to him by his character’s name instead of his real one.

The moment, which occurred during the sketch Dinner at the Van Halens, stood out to Bertinelli as a testament to Hartman’s commitment to performance as per Entertainment Weekly, March 5, 2025.

“I remember Phil Hartman. I loved him,” ..... “[The script] didn’t have me say a name [for him], but I was like, ‘And, Phil,’ and he goes, 'No, don't call me Phil in this. My character's name is [blank].'"- Valerie Bertinelli,Entertainment Weekly, March 5, 2025.

Phil Hartman, a key figure in comedy, was best known for his tenure on Saturday Night Live from 1986 to 1994 and his voice work on The Simpsons.

However, his career and life were tragically cut short on May 28, 1998, when he was murdered by his wife, Brynn Hartman, in their Encino, California, home. According to reports, Brynn fatally shot Phil three times - once in the head, once in the throat and once in the chest while he was asleep, reported in People, May 28, 2024.

The sequence of events leading up to Phil Hartman’s murder began the evening before when Brynn had dinner with a friend, producer Christine Zander. Brynn appeared to be in good spirits during their meal, as per People.

However, after returning home, she and Phil argued, something that was reportedly common in their relationship. Phil, as he had done in the past during conflicts, withdrew and went to sleep. At approximately 3 a.m., Brynn entered the bedroom and shot him with a .38-caliber handgun.

Following the murder, Brynn drove to the home of her friend Ron Douglas and confessed. Douglas didn't initially believe her, but after returning to the Hartman residence and seeing Phil's body, he called 9-1-1 at 6:20 a.m. according to Entertainment Weekly, August 18, 2024. During the police response, Brynn locked herself in the bedroom and fatally shot herself with another handgun.

Toxicology reports later revealed that Brynn had alcohol, cocaine and the antidepressant Zoloft in her system, at the time of the murder-suicide as per The New York Times, 1998. Her struggles with substance abuse and personal frustrations over her stalled acting career reportedly contributed to tensions in their marriage.

Close friends had urged Phil Hartman to leave the marriage due to Brynn’s increasing instability, but he remained committed to his family, particularly their two children, Sean and Birgen, as noted in tvovermind.com, August 18, 2024.

Phil Hartman’s sudden death shocked Hollywood, with many colleagues reflecting on his immense talent and work ethic. His SNL castmates later speculated that, had he lived, he would have taken on major roles in modern prestige television, like Breaking Bad or The Crown noted in Entertainment Weekly, September 28, 2023. Even decades later, Phil Hartman’s legacy remains strong in the world of comedy and television.

