What did Joy Behar say about Carrie Underwood on The View? Critical remarks and lawsuit rumors explored

The View is an iconic American talk show that has been a staple of daytime television since its debut in 1997. Created by broadcast journalist Barbara Walters, it features a diverse group of women who discuss current events, politics, and entertainment news.

In January 2025, co-host Joy Behar made controversial comments about country singer Carrie Underwood on the talk show. Behar remarked,

“She says ‘I love our country.’ How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion?”

The 82-year-old added,

“I would not be the person to say don’t do it because I believe in free speech and everything about it. I personally would not do it. No one’s asked me, but that’s another story.”

People had very different reactions to what Behar said. Many wondered if Underwood's actions were in line with her claim to love the United States. This dispute quickly gained traction in different social media platforms, with some even speculating that Underwood may be suing The View for the remarks.

The situation escalated when social media platforms buzzed with accusations that Carrie Underwood was taking legal action against The View and its hosts, particularly Joy Behar.

The show is known for its mix of humor, sharp arguments, and honest commentary. Politicians, celebrities, and activists have all been on it. Different points of view are often used on The View to talk about controversial issues, which often leads to heated debates.

Critical remarks and lawsuit rumors about Joy Behar’s comment

During a segment in mid-January 2025, Joy Behar made headlines when she criticized Carrie Underwood’s decision to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration. Underwood, who was invited to sing America the Beautiful at the event, became the subject of Behar’s pointed comments.

While Behar's co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Whoopi Goldberg disagreed, the remarks sparked a heated debate. Griffin noted that many Americans supported Trump, while Goldberg defended Underwood's participation in the inauguration.

Online rumors of Carrie Underwood perhaps suing The View for the comments exploded fast. Notable interest came from a video called Carrie Underwood SUES The View Host Joy Behar After She Said This On Set About Her Supporting Trump.

Is Carrie Underwood really suing The View?

The idea of a lawsuit quickly spread, with some claiming that Underwood was seeking legal recourse for the criticism she received on the show. However, multiple reports debunked this rumor, clarifying that Carrie Underwood was not suing the talk show.

The rumor likely gained traction due to a viral YouTube video and sensationalized reports that falsely linked the singer to a lawsuit. While the rumor was widely discussed online, it lacked any objective evidence.

Everything to know about the talk show The View

Since its debut on August 11, 1997, this talk show has played a vital role in American television. Barbara Walters created the program with the intention of giving women a forum to talk about current affairs while presenting a variety of viewpoints from various backgrounds.

The View airs each weekday on ABC from 11 am to 12 pm ET. One can also catch the show on YouTube TV and the ABC News Live streaming platform. Figures like broadcast journalist Meredith Vieira, lawyer Star Jones, comedian Joy Behar, actor Whoopi Goldberg, lawyer Sunny Hostin, and political strategist Alyssa Farah Griffin have been or are part of the show.

The format of the show includes sections devoted to talking about "Hot Topics," where panelists have animated discussions on contentious subjects like social justice, presidential elections, and celebrity culture.

Since its panelists frequently have strong, sometimes opposing opinions, it has drawn both praise and criticism over the years. The View's longevity and numerous Daytime Emmy Awards are proof of its success.

