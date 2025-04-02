What did Meghan McCain say about The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin? Explained

Meghan McCain has once again made headlines for criticizing The View and its current co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin. In early March 2025, McCain responded sharply on X (formerly Twitter) after Griffin questioned Republican support for Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence.

McCain, a known ally of Gabbard, wrote that Griffin doesn’t represent Republican women in America, as per an Entertainment Weekly report dated March 3, 2025.

McCain’s issues with Griffin are not new. In a 2022 appearance on Andy Cohen Live, she claimed Griffin “comes from an extremely controversial background,” referring to Griffin’s father Joseph Farah, who McCain said promoted birtherism, according to RadarOnline report dated September 13, 2022.

Although she clarified that this was not necessarily a reflection of Griffin herself, she emphasized they didn’t share the same social or political circles.

Since exiting The View in 2021, Meghan McCain has regularly commented on the show, often criticizing its direction and co-hosts.

Meghan McCain hits back at Griffin’s jab at Tulsi Gabbard, posting, “How anyone thinks you represent any Republican woman in America is beyond me."

Meghan McCain reignited tensions with The View by publicly criticizing co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin over a political disagreement involving Tulsi Gabbard. The situation unfolded after Griffin questioned the judgment of Republicans for supporting Gabbard’s nomination as Director of National Intelligence.

Griffin had reacted to journalist Christopher Miller’s post on X, which stated that Gabbard’s statements echoed Kremlin talking points. Griffin wrote,

“How serious Republicans supported Tulsi Gabbard for ODNI is beyond me.”

McCain, who has maintained a long-standing friendship with Gabbard, responded by quote-tweeting Griffin and stating,

“How anyone thinks you represent any Republican woman in America is beyond me.”

This disagreement is part of a broader pattern. Meghan McCain, since leaving The View in 2021, has continued to comment on the show and its co-hosts. According to an Entertainment Weekly report dated March 3, 2025, McCain has “regularly stated in the past that she has no desire to discuss The View” but has repeatedly done so.

She has previously criticized Griffin’s appointment, suggesting that Griffin, who served under the Trump administration, does not adequately represent Republican women.

Their political paths, while rooted in the same party, have diverged on many topics. Griffin, who was formerly the White House Director of Strategic Communications under President Donald Trump, resigned in December 2020 and later condemned Trump’s role in the January 6 Capitol riot.

McCain, while critical of Trump on many fronts, has defended Gabbard's nomination for ODNI, showing her ongoing alignment with Gabbard’s political resurgence.

McCain’s commentary extends beyond this one exchange. In a NY Post report dated September 15, 2022, she openly criticized Griffin’s family background, saying,

“Her dad is a very famous homophobe and racist who started birtherism”

Though she added,

“That’s not necessarily a reflection of her,”

McCain emphasized that she and Griffin come from fundamentally different circles. Griffin’s tweet had its comments disabled, but that didn’t deter McCain from weighing in.

According to a TooFab report dated March 4, 2025, McCain had previously said at the 2024 Stand with Women event that she had to routinely defend Tulsi Gabbard on The View. She said,

“I remember being like, I'm really going to have to do defense for this woman here because they're going to be so mean to her. You can look it up, it was like vultures.”

This latest online clash is consistent with Meghan McCain’s ongoing pattern of criticizing The View. She has previously taken issue with co-host Ana Navarro’s implication that a former panellist leveraged her last name, which McCain interpreted as a personal dig.

As per the Deadline article dated December 14, 2023, McCain tweeted on the same day,

“I don’t understand why my former colleagues @The View @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis"... "I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning.”

In an interview on Andy Cohen Live in 2022, cited by the New York Post on September 15, 2022, McCain remarked,

"It took a year and two people to replace me which makes me feel good.”

Asked whether she knew Griffin, Meghan McCain said,

“I don’t know her at all,”

Meghan McCain then went on to critique Griffin’s background again, pointing to her father Joseph Farah’s role in pushing the Obama birtherism conspiracy.

Stay tuned for more updates.

