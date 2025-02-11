The View's Ana Navarro jokes Trump will sign executive order banning Black people from halftime shows

The View is a daytime talk show that has been on air since 1997. It is known for its diverse panel of female co-hosts who discuss a variety of topics ranging from politics to entertainment. The show has gained popularity due to its lively debates, strong opinions, and candid conversations.

It has sparked many public discussions, often combining humor and sharp insights. The View's current events debates and hosts' personal stories draw millions of viewers.

On February 10, 2025, Ana Navarro, a well-known political analyst and co-host of The View, made a joke during the show’s discussion about the Super Bowl halftime performance. She joked,

"I think today Donald Trump is going to sign an executive order banning Black people from halftime."

Trending

In response to Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance, she joked that President Donald Trump would likely sign an executive order banning black performers. Her comment contributed to the ongoing American discussion about racism and politics, sparking laughter and serious discussions online.

Navarro made a playful but pointed criticism of the Super Bowl's recent politically charged performances. She referenced the NFL's end zone "End Racism" removal controversy.

This remark came after Kendrick Lamar’s powerful halftime show, which featured strong political and cultural statements. Navarro’s comment was satirical, mocking the reactions of some critics who might disapprove of such performances.

Ana Navarro Jokes on The View: Trump will sign a halftime show ban for blacks

To further explain her joke, Navarro brought up a previous discussion on the show regarding whether the NFL had "cashed in to Trump" by taking down the "End Racism" message from the end zones. She claimed that after seeing Lamar's performance, it was clear the NFL had not done so.

"I realized it was 'Blackity, Black, Black!' when I saw Samuel L. Jackson, dressed as a Black Uncle Sam, introduce Kendrick Lamar, who then had a whole formation of all Black people making a U.S. flag." Navarro grinned as he added.

Some viewers expressed disapproval of Lamar's criticism of American society, which sparked controversy surrounding the performance itself. Navarro noted that while many racists expressed their disapproval, her social media feed was flooded with reactions from people applauding the performance.

"If the racists are mad, I am happy as a clam", Navarro added.

This stoked amusement and a scathing indictment of the nation's persistent racial tensions.

Also Read: Who's coming to The View next week (February 10 to 14, 2025)? Here's who will be joining the table

Kendrick Lamar's performance and its political statement

According to most social media users, Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show was a politically charged moment. Lamar performed several of his well-known tracks, including Not Like Us, Be Humble, and DNA.

The stage was filled with powerful imagery, such as the dancers forming a U.S. flag while wearing red, white, and blue outfits. This performance was seen as a critique of the current state of America and a statement on racial inequality.

The choice of Samuel L. Jackson as the MC, dressed as a Black Uncle Sam, further underscored the performance's political nature. It was a bold move, one that critics and fans alike recognized as a challenge to the status quo.

Sunny Hostin, another co-host of The View, described it as “performance art” and praised Lamar for using his platform to send a multi-layered message about race and division in the country.

In addition to the political messages, Lamar also made waves by performing a diss track aimed at rapper Drake, which added another layer of complexity to the show. To top it off, Serena Williams, a well-known athlete and public figure, joined Lamar on stage, adding her personal touch to the performance.

Sunny Hostin's reaction to the performance

Co-host of The View, Sunny Hostin, also commented on the halftime performance, complimenting Lamar's performance as a showcase of "Black excellence." She noted how the performance brought attention to the continuous attacks on African Americans and how welcome it was to see Black culture celebrated, particularly in front of a seated president.

Hostin said,

"With all these attacks on diversity, all these attacks on African Americans, it was so nice to see Black excellence enjoyed in front of the sitting president."

She explained Lamar's performance's symbolism, citing the red, white, and blue dancers. Hostin said the performance was about more than just music—it was about addressing the nation's history and black people's struggles.

"This country was built on the backs of black people," she said.

Fan reactions on social media

Expand Tweet

The reaction to Navarro's joke and Lamar’s performance did not stop at The View. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) voiced their opinions, with some finding humor in Navarro's quip while others reacted more seriously to the performance itself.

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas tweeted, “Not sure these people ever going back to a Super Bowl.”

This reflected the backlash from some critics who disliked the political nature of the performance.

Another user humorously wrote,

“Waiting for Trump to blame the Chiefs’ loss on illegal immigrants,” referencing the long-standing rhetoric from some conservative figures.

Fans also shared their admiration for the hosts of The View, with one tweet stating,

“I need a Ana Navarro/Kamala Harris podcast,” expressing a desire for more political discussions from these figures.

Everything to know about The View

A poster from The View (Image via ABC)

For many years, The View has been a pillar of daytime television, offering sharp commentary on politics, popular culture, and current events. Originally started by Barbara Walters in 1997, the program has evolved into a forum to explore relevant modern concerns.

The show's format consists of various segments, with the hosts discussing "Hot Topics" like politics, entertainment, and social issues. Over the years, the show has received both praise and criticism for its daring discussions, frequently reflecting the personal opinions of its co-hosts.

As the show moved to cover more political subjects, especially during election years, its relevance grew in the 2000s. With episodes on the 2008 and 2016 presidential elections, The View became a major political debate forum. Drawing in millions of viewers, it still ranks as one of the top shows on daytime TV today.

Follow us for further updates on movie and show releases and the details for the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback