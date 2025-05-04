What is Murder Has Two Faces all about? Everything to know

Murder Has Two Faces is a three-part true crime docu-series from ABC News Studios, hosted by Robin Roberts. Launching on May 6, 2025, on Hulu, the series explores lesser-known murder cases that were overshadowed by more prominent crimes.

Ad

Every episode takes a case that bears striking resemblance to infamous cases, including the Laci Peterson and Chandra Levy disappearances, and the Craigslist Killer's crimes. The series attempts to shed light on these forgotten cases, asking why they were not given the same amount of media coverage as their more infamous counterparts.

The production staff consists of executive producers Jon Sechrist, Tara Malone, Laura Michalchyshyn, Matthew Hornburg, Mark J.W. Bishop, Claire Weinraub, and David Sloan, with Katie Conway as senior producer. In addressing these neglected stories, Murder Has Two Faces attempts to combat media bias and demand equal scrutiny of all victims.

Ad

Trending

When and where to watch Murder Has Two Faces?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Murder Has Two Faces will be released on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The three episodes are only available on Hulu, which demands a subscription fee of at least $9.99/month for ad-supported viewing. Students can get the same plan for just $1.99 per month. For an ad-free viewing, Hulu offers plans starting $18.99 per month.

The series is not featured on any other platform such as Netflix, cable TV, or Disney+. Audiences can watch it on-demand through Hulu's website or app. As of May 2025, no further episodes or seasons have been announced for the future, and the series is still a Hulu exclusive.

Ad

All about Murder Has Two Faces

Ad

The show is hosted by Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts and directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Lisa Cortés. The docuseries delves into lesser-known murder cases that were eclipsed by headline-grabbing crimes, shining a light on social justice and media biases.

It investigates through interviews with victim families, friends, and detectives why the crimes received less scrutiny despite the connection to high-profile crimes, with the hope of revealing new information and dispelling narrative discrepancies. The docuseries Murder Has Two Faces has three cases.

Ad

The first is about Evelyn Hernandez, a pregnant woman who disappeared with her five-year-old son in 2002. Her body was subsequently discovered in San Francisco Bay, just like in the Laci Peterson case.

The second case is about Joyce Chiang, a young lawyer who went missing in Washington, D.C., in 1999 and was discovered dead, just like in the Chandra Levy case. The third case looks at the Tagged Killer, a serial killer who preyed via social media to target victims in remote areas, much like the Craigslist Killer did.

Ad

Each show also utilizes archival footage and exclusive interviews to chronicle the investigations and stories of the victims, questioning systemic issues that contributed to their cases being ignored.

Murder Has Two Faces trailer breakdown

Ad

The trailer starts by showing how two pregnant women went missing and were later found dead in the water. It points out how one case—Laci Peterson—got a lot of media attention, while the other—Evelyn Hernandez—was mostly ignored.

It also compares other similar cases like Joyce Chiang’s and Chandra Levy’s, and two killers who used online platforms to target victims. The trailer raises questions about why some cases get more media coverage than others and hints at deeper social and racial biases.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More