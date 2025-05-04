Britain and the Blitz: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Netflix is set to release a new World War II documentary titled Britain and the Blitz globally on May 5, 2025. The documentary is directed by Ella Wright and produced by 72 Films. Wright previously directed JFK: One Day in America and The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor.

The documentary features immersive archive footage and experiences of civilians in Britain during the Blitz, a bombing campaign carried out by Germany. It was done against the United Kingdom during World War II, primarily between September 1940 and May 1941. The term "Blitz" is derived from the German word Blitzkrieg, meaning 'lightning war.'

Britain and the Blitz would be the second major WW2 documentary collaboration between 72 Films and Netflix. They previously worked together on a six-episode documentary series titled World War II: From the Frontlines. It won a News & Documentary Emmy Award for Outstanding Graphic Design and Music Composition, in addition to two other nominations.

Britain and the Blitz is set to be released on Netflix

The World War II documentary Britain and the Blitz will be released globally on May 5, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. The film is set to have a runtime of 1 hour and 18 minutes. As per whats-on-netflix.com, it received a rating of 12 in the UK and TV-MA in the United States of America.

The documentary will join Netflix's World War II collection, along with projects such as Greatest Events of WWII In Color, WWII In Color: Road to Victory, and Churchill at War.

What is the documentary all about?

The trailer for the documentary Britain and the Blitz was released on April 8, 2025, and is available for viewers on the What's on Netflix YouTube channel. The trailer opens with scenes of people enjoying themselves and dancing before transitioning to highlight the first date of The Blitz, i.e., September 7, 1940. It then cuts to archival footage, including aerial shots, of Britain being destroyed by bombings.

The crowd frantically runs for shelter as a dialogue from a speech by the German leader is heard.

"We will erase their cities," the German leader said.

The line indicates the beginning of the massive destruction brought upon Britain through a series of bombing campaigns termed The Blitz. Later in the trailer, a survivor shares his experience while footage of kids and adults panicking during the attack continues to play. The survivor painfully shares how he lost his sister in front of his eyes while he was just a child.

The clip shows various aerial footage of fighter planes in combat, while a survivor states that people would rather be killed than hide and await the bombing to finish. Toward the end, it shows the various heroes of the period, including doctors, policemen, firefighters, and many more. The community helped with repairs and getting each other the necessary aid for injuries and food.

It also shows archival color footage of Sir Winston Churchill walking among the people on the streets of the United Kingdom. A part of his motivational speech for the people during the tough period can be heard along with footage from The Blitz as the trailer fades out.

"...To pave the way to a broader solidarity than we could ever have planned if we had not marched together through the fire," the then-prime minister of the UK, Sir Winston Churchill, said.

