What is Pitino: Red Storm Rising all about? Everything to know 

Pitino: Red Storm Rising is a six-part docuseries that takes an in-depth look at the St. John’s men’s basketball program under the leadership of Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino. Set to premiere on February 11, 2025, the series will air on VICE TV at 10 pm ET and continue weekly for six consecutive weeks leading up to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The docuseries provides behind-the-scenes access to the St. John’s basketball team throughout the 2024-25 season, documenting their efforts to reestablish themselves as a competitive force in college basketball. It features exclusive interviews with Pitino, players, and basketball analysts, offering insights into the team’s strategies, challenges, and overall progression.

Rick Pitino, who became head coach in March 2023, has played a crucial role in reshaping the St. John’s program. His leadership and approach to coaching are central themes in Pitino: Red Storm Rising, which gives viewers an inside look at the team’s preparation, training, and aspirations for the season.

VICE TV, a subsidiary of VICE Media, is known for producing documentary-style content across television, film, and digital platforms. With a subscriber base exceeding 40 million, the network continues to expand its focus on sports and entertainment programming.

As the St. John’s team works toward national recognition, Pitino: Red Storm Rising captures their journey in real-time, providing an unfiltered look at the season’s challenges and milestones.

Release schedule and viewing options for Pitino: Red Storm Rising explored

Pitino: Red Storm Rising is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET) on VICE TV.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET, New York) Tuesday, February 11, 2025 10:00 pm (Tuesday) Pacific Time (PT, Los Angeles) Tuesday, February 11, 2025 7:00 pm (Tuesday) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT, London) Wednesday, February 12, 2025 3:00 am (Wednesday) Central European Time (CET, Berlin) Wednesday, February 12, 2025 4:00 am (Wednesday) Indian Standard Time (IST, Kolkata) Wednesday, February 12, 2025 8:30 am (Wednesday) Australian Eastern Time (AET, Sydney) Wednesday, February 12, 2025 2:00 pm (Wednesday)

This pattern repeats for the following episodes: February 18, February 25, March 4, March 11, and March 18, 2025.

Here’s an overview of the platforms where Pitino: Red Storm Rising is available, along with their pricing and availability:

Hulu + Live TV:

Availability: Primarily available in the United States.

Pricing: $81.99–$95.99 per month.

Sling TV:

Availability: Primarily available in the United States.

Pricing: $45.99–$60.99 per month.

Philo:

Availability: Primarily available in the United States.

Pricing: $28 per month.

DISH Anywhere:

Availability: Accessible to DISH Network subscribers in the United States.

Pricing: Included with a DISH Network subscription.

Vidgo:

Availability: Primarily available in the United States.

Pricing: $64.95 per month.

Xfinity:

Availability: Primarily available in the United States.

Pricing: Varies based on package selection.

DirecTV Stream:

Availability: Primarily available in the United States.

Pricing: $86.99 per month.

International Access:

For viewers outside the United States, access to these platforms may be restricted due to regional licensing agreements. It’s advisable to check each platform’s official website or app store listing to determine availability in certain regions. Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is not recommended, as it may violate the terms of service of these platforms.

Given these limitations, international viewers should monitor local streaming services or broadcasters for the potential availability of Pitino: Red Storm Rising. Alternatively, contacting VICE TV directly or visiting their official website may provide information on international viewing options.

Pitino: Red Storm Rising what to expect

Pitino: Red Storm Rising follows the St. John’s men’s basketball team throughout the 2024-25 season, documenting their progress under the leadership of Rick Pitino. The documentary provides a step-by-step look at the team’s preparation, strategies, and on-court performances as they aim to reestablish themselves as a competitive force in college basketball. It includes interviews with Pitino, players, and analysts, offering insights into the program’s structure and challenges.

Filming for Pitino: Red Storm Rising began in the fall, capturing the team’s journey as they achieved their strongest start in nearly four decades. Through 18 games, the Red Storm have posted a 15-3 record, including a 6-1 start in BIG EAST play, marking their best conference performance since the 1998-99 season. The series highlights the team’s development and the impact of Pitino, the most successful active coach in NCAA Division I basketball.

Speaking about the project, as per a NY Post article on January 17, 2025, Pitino emphasized that his decision to participate was to increase St. John’s visibility. He noted that the program has lacked national attention in recent years and saw the series as an opportunity to change that.

“I would not do this at Kentucky or Louisville,” Pitino said. “I’m doing it to promote St. John’s. So, of course, anything to promote the program … is good for St John’s, because it’s been missing for a lot of years. So, anything’s good, any publicity that’s positive, is good for St. John’s, and that’s why we’re doing all this stuff.” - nypost.com January 17, 2025.

Pitino, a two-time national champion, is known for his ability to build winning programs. He remains the only coach to lead three different schools to the Final Four and has one of the highest NCAA Tournament winning percentages among active coaches.

More about Pitino: Red Storm Rising

The official logline for the series on VICE TV reads:

“Rick Pitino has done it all in college basketball. Up next: a shot at redemption with the St. John’s Red Storm.”

Pitino: Red Storm Rising follows Rick Pitino, one of the most accomplished coaches in NCAA Division I history, who was appointed as the 22nd head coach of St. John’s men’s basketball on March 20, 2023. Across 36 seasons, he has built a reputation for success on the court and in academics, as per redstormsports.com.

With an 854-306 career record, Pitino has led five schools to 23 NCAA Tournament appearances and reached the Final Four seven times. Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013, he previously coached Iona, securing a 64-22 record and multiple conference titles. Pitino: Red Storm Rising documents his latest chapter.

