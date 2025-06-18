What was revealed in the 911 call made before Scott Wolf’s estranged wife Kelley was detained? Details explored

Scott Wolf’s wife, Kelley Wolf, is trending online ever since she was detained by the Utah police last week, on June 13, 2025. Kelley recorded the moment during an Instagram Live session, and the law enforcement later told People magazine that Kelley was transported to a nearby hospital after being taken into custody.

Ad

According to the latest updates on the case, details related to a 911 call have been acquired by People magazine, which was made from Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf’s residence regarding a “family fight.”

The details were mentioned in the Summit County Sheriff’s Office’s report, which Us Weekly obtained on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Although the caller's identity was not disclosed, the individual reportedly made claims of abuse while speaking to the police.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The call, which lasted for a few minutes, was made during the early morning hours. The caller allegedly left the house for some time while contacting the police, and later said that the entry to the house was blocked by a few people. The report claims that it was the second call that was made from the same house.

“Second time today called police on brother-in-law, divorce battle with husband, brother is at the home, meant to be helping with the kids, caller doesn’t feel safe in the house,” the report read.

Ad

The unknown caller reportedly became emotional during the call, and the police failed to find any evidence in the form of drugs, alcohol, or weapons. The report additionally claimed that the entire house was dealing with stress for a long time, and a similar call related to a welfare check was made from the same house last month.

Kelley Wolf shared a video in which she was being detained by the police

Ad

Wolf was residing at the Utah-based Sundance Hotel when police officers detained her. The local authorities opened up on the circumstances, following which Scott’s wife had to be detained. The incident happened around two days after Kelley confirmed her divorce from Scott.

“Upon speaking with the female, our Deputies learned that she had made concerning comments to a family member, and she also made similar comments to our Deputies. For that reason, our Deputies transported the female to a local hospital,” a spokesperson for the Utah County Sheriff’s Department said to People magazine.

Ad

Ad

The spokesperson stated that they add hand restraints when someone is taken on their patrol vehicles. The statement confirmed that the same rule was followed while they detained Kelley Wolf. She also shared a video through her Instagram handle on June 13, 2025, where she appeared in handcuffs and was being taken away by the Utah Police.

“This is shameful, gentlemen. Look at this, look at this woman, this is shameful. Be ashamed, be ashamed of yourselves, gentleman,” she said in the clip.

Ad

One of the officers also told her that they were trying to help her and that she wouldn’t be sent to prison. Wolf also alleged at one point that she was being abused by Scott and referred to the police officers by saying that they were also doing the same with her.

While the reports related to the 911 call made by an anonymous person before Wolf was detained are trending everywhere, Kelley has yet to share a response to the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More