What did Richard Strauss do? Details about Surviving Ohio State subject, explored

Richard Strauss was a physician at Ohio State University (OSU) from 1978 to 1998, serving as a team doctor for multiple sports and at the Student Health Center. His story is featured in the HBO documentary Surviving Ohio State, which exposes his widespread s*xual abuse of male students.

Ad

The documentary, directed by Eva Orner, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9, 2025, and aired on HBO and Max on June 17, 2025. Produced by George Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures, it draws from a 2020 Sports Illustrated article by Jon Wertheim detailing Strauss’s abuses through survivor testimonies.

Strauss s*xually abused at least 177 male students, primarily athletes, through inappropriate medical exams and assaults. His actions, spanning two decades, were ignored by OSU despite complaints, sparking a major scandal.

Ad

Trending

Richard Strauss s*xually abused hundreds of male students at Ohio State

Richard Strauss died before the allegations became public (Image via Unsplash/@Mika Baumeister)

As reported by The Columbus Dispatch, Richard Strauss, employed by OSU from 1978 to 1998, s*xually abused at least 177 male students, with estimates suggesting thousands of victims. As a physician for multiple varsity sports teams, including wrestling, football, and hockey, and at the Student Health Center, Strauss conducted unnecessary genital examinations, fondled patients, and committed rape.

Ad

Survivors reported he dimmed exam room lights during assaults, alleging drugging and r*pe during medical visits. Strauss showered alongside athletes at Larkins Hall, engaging in voyeurism and masturbation, a behavior unique among team doctors. His abuse targeted vulnerable student-athletes reliant on his medical clearance for scholarships and competition.

As reported by Vanity Fair, complaints began in 1979, but OSU took no action until 1996, when Strauss was placed on administrative leave after student complaints. Following a secret 1996 disciplinary hearing, he was removed as a team physician but retained his professorship and retired voluntarily in 1998 with emeritus status. Strauss died by suicide in 2005, evading criminal prosecution.

Ad

A 2019 Perkins Coie investigation confirmed the abuse, prompting lawsuits from survivors. OSU settled with 296 victims for over $60 million, averaging $250,000 per survivor. However, lawsuits from over 230 others remain pending, with a potential trial in 2026.

Survivors, like Mike DiSabato and Mark Coleman, spoke out in 2018, amplifying the scandal. The documentary features survivors like Dan Ritchie and Steve Snyder-Hill, highlighting their trauma and ongoing fight for justice.

Ohio State accused of covering up Richard Strauss’s abuse for decades

Ad

Ad

As reported by The Columbus Dispatch, OSU faced accusations of concealing Richard Strauss’s abuse, enabling it to persist from 1978 to 1998. A 2019 Perkins Coie report found that university officials, including over 50 athletic department staff and 22 coaches, knew of complaints as early as 1979 when the women’s fencing coach raised concerns.

As reported by Vanity Fair, no meaningful action followed. Strauss’s behavior was an open secret in the athletic department, with wrestlers nicknaming him Jellypaws and warning each other. Former wrestling coach Russ Hellickson and assistant coach Jim Jordan, now a US Congressman, were accused of inaction, although Jordan denied knowledge.

Ad

Survivors, like Frederick Feeney, reported informing coaches, who dismissed incidents. OSU’s failure to report Richard Strauss to law enforcement or discipline him until 1996 fueled the cover-up allegations. After his 1998 retirement, OSU granted Strauss emeritus status, later revoked in 2019. The university’s 2021 crime data logged over 2,800 misconduct instances by Strauss, including 170 rapes.

As reported by The Columbus Dispatch, survivors criticized OSU’s response, noting lower settlement payouts compared to other scandals, like Penn State’s ($1.5 million per survivor) and Michigan State’s ($1.2 million). Ongoing lawsuits and a declined 2023 Supreme Court appeal by OSU highlight the university’s legal battles.

Ad

OSU has since apologized, offered counseling through Praesidium, and established a task force, but survivors like Steve Snyder-Hill call it inadequate, demanding accountability for systemic failures.

Stay tuned for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More