Actor and celebrity photographer Brad Everett Young passed away in a car accident on September 15, 2025, as reported by USA Today. The incident occurred in Los Angeles when another vehicle, driving in the wrong direction, collided with his vehicle.

Ad

The tragic loss has deeply shaken the internet, with many close to him sharing heartfelt tributes. Along with celebrity profiles he worked on as a photographer, Brad Everett Young appeared in small roles in notable projects such as Felicity (1999), Charmed (2000), Charlie's Angels (2000), and more.

He also made a brief appearance in the medical drama Grey's Anatomy, portraying a patient undergoing an appendectomy in season 5, which aired in 2008.

Brad Everett Young played the role of an appendectomy patient in Grey's Anatomy

A still from the series (Image via ABC)

The late actor Brad Everett Young appeared in Grey's Anatomy season 5 episode 9 titled 'The Midnight Hour.' He played a patient on whom Bailey, Meredith, and Christina performed an appendectomy.

Ad

Trending

In the episode, the residents volunteer to assist Dr. Bailey in the appendectomy surgery at the hospital. While Meredith and Christina get a chance for it, the rest are assigned different cases. Meanwhile, interns decide to try performing an appendectomy on Sadie, which turns disastrous as they cannot handle it well. There are a lot of chaotic developments in the episode, but the team manages to save Sadie.

Brad Everett Young appears as the first patient whom Bailey, Meredith, and Christina treat in the episode. While his presence is short, his case becomes the starting point of all that unfolds further in the episode.

Ad

Other series and movies featuring Brad Everett Young

Brad Everett Young at the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM+ Original Series Nine Bodies In A Mexican Morgue (Image via Getty)

Brad Everett Young has several films and series that he has worked on throughout his career. Despite small appearances in these projects, his presence in them was a significant part of these works.

Ad

Among TV series, the actor first appeared in an episode of Popular (1999). He later featured in shows such as Felicity (1999), Oh Baby (2000), Love & Basketball (2000), Beverly Hills, 90210 (2000), Numb3rs (2009), and more.

In films, the actor has been a part of several renowned titles that are fan favorites worldwide. Some of the movies he appeared in include Charlie's Angels (2000), Jurassic Park III (2001), and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, among others.

As a celebrity photographer, he has worked with famous personalities such as Stranger Things fame David Harbour, The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno, Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Sarah Michelle Gellar, and more.

Ad

Celebrities pour in tributes for Brad Everett Young

Several celebrities who had worked with Brad Everett Young took to social media to express their feelings about the actor's tragic demise. From reminiscing about memories with him to talking about his works, many paid heartfelt tributes to Young.

Parry Shen, who appears in General Hospital, talked about the actor on X and posted:

"Brad Everett Young @BradEYoung was one of the kindest & generous people I have ever met. But the one trait that made him truly stand out in this business often filled with cynicism, was his indomitable positivity. A huge loss. Rest in peace, friend."

Ad

Another General Hospital actor, Chris L. McKenna, expressed his sadness over Brad Everett Young's demise and posted on Instagram:

"These were taken just a couple weeks ago by the late @bradley206 We won’t see another like him. #ripbradeverettyoung"

Actress Jen Lilley also shared an elaborate post on Instagram, sharing her emotions about the tragic loss. She wrote in the caption:

"I can’t believe you’re gone. The man who just took this photo is dead. I woke up in shock and disbelief. I was sure it was a rumor. @bradley206 was one of my dearest friends. He always joked that if he ever wrote a ‘Tell All’ book, he’d force me to co-write. He always made me laugh, was the only photographer I ever fully trusted and was completely natural in front of."

Ad

Talking about her friendship with the actor/photographer, Lilley stated:

"There’s hundreds more photos and videos in my archive, and thousands on your computer and camera I’ll never see. But you were so much more than everyone’s fave celebrity photographer. You were my friend. We’d hang for hours and talk about life and the ups and downs of our crazy industry. We’d eat pie and cake and talk about our Virginia roots. You loved your mom and brother more than life."

Ad

Concluding her post, she said:

"I just have no words for all I’m feeling. And I know it’s going to be a while before I realize you’re gone. I just talked to you. It’s not fair. It’s just not fair. Love your friends and families well. Keep sharing the Truth and Love with them! Life is shorter than we ever expect. #RipBradEverettYoung."

Ad

Amidst the emotional messages and thoughts on the loss, Young's journey and works stand as a mark of his significant contribution to the entertainment industry.

Brad Everett Young is survived by his brother, Chris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More