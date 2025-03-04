What role does Carmela Zumbado play in Chicago PD? Character details explored

Carmela Zumbado portrayed Anna Avalos in Chicago PD. Her character was introduced in season 9 episode 7, which aired on November 3, 2021. Chicago PD was released in 2014, with its current season premiering on NBC. The show is a police procedural drama and is part of One Chicago Franchise.

Chicago PD blends crime and drama as the storyline deals with various topics like corruption, racial tensions, drug trafficking, and much more. The show has a team of cops divided into two units - The Intelligence Unit and The Patrol Officers. Both the units work together to uncover and solve criminal activities in town.

Carmela's character as Anna pivots into becoming an invaluable asset for the Intelligence Unit in the episode. Here's everything about how her character was introduced and how it progressed in the show.

Carmela's role as Anna Avalos in Chicago PD

Anna Avalos, played by Carmela, is introduced at the beginning of season 9 episode 7, Trust Me. Anna is introduced as a street woman in a relationship with Luis Cortes, a member of the Los Temidos gang. The gang is involved in drug trafficking, extortion, and murder.

The show progresses, and it is shown that Sergeant Hank Voight, along with his team, is investigating a case on a suspected drug cartel that might be run by Javier Escano, the leader of Los Temidos. During this investigation, Voight crosses paths with Anna, who offers to work as an intel on the gang for the team.

Initially, Voight is skeptical about Anna, but she convinces and informs him that she is seeking revenge for her brother's death. Anna's brother was killed by the members of the Los Temidos gang. Ever since that day, she had been looking for an opportunity to get justice for his brother, and helping the Chicago PD team was the perfect chance.

Voight introduces Anna as a special DEA agent to the team who was to assist them in a drug cartel case, and Anna starts working undercover. She gathers vital information on the workings of the gang, tracks details of their drug shipments, and provides it to the team. Anna gains the trust of Voight and his team but also suspects she is being kept in the dark by Voight about vital information.

Anna continues to work as a confidential informant and her intel leads to team busting a major drug shipment of Los Temidos. The gang members start to suspect that there is a leak in the system. Their suspicions worried Anna and she sought Voight's help in the matter. Voight assures her that she will be safeguarded by the team; however, she finds it difficult to trust him.

How Carmela's role as Anna ends in Chicago PD

Carmela's role as Anna comes to an end in the finale episode of season 9. In episode 22, titled You and Me, Anna becomes reckless when she uncovers the truth Voight has been hiding from her. Javier Escano, the Los Temidos leader, had started doubting Anna for her intentions and was closely watching her.

Voight came to know about this truth and chose to hide it from Anna as her intel was important for the team, and telling Anna could lead to her withdrawing from the operations. Anna is fearful and thoughtless at the betrayal and decides to kill Javier. She tracks Javier in Escano bakery and shoots him down.

After shooting him, she runs from the city as she could be killed at any moment by members of the gang and the cops. At the bakery, Escano is found bleeding by the Chicago PD team. He informs them about Anna, and the team begins searching for her. At the scene, Voight tries to hide evidence that could prove Anna's involvement.

Voight finds Anna before his team and tries to pacify her, but she doesn't believe anything he tells her. In a moment of rage, Anna fires the gun at Voight; however, she is shot down by the team members who are following Voight.

During the trial of events, Voight had developed a protective bond with Anna and was devastated at her death. This ends Carmela's character in Chicago PD.

