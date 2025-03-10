What role did Carson Fagerbakke play in NCIS? Everything you need to know

The latest season of CBS's NCIS premiered on October 14, 2024. Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, the police procedural show continues to follow a special team of agents that tackle crimes related to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

NCIS made its debut on CBS in 2003 and is currently one of the longest-running shows on Primetime TV. The show was led by Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs till season 19, and Gary Cole's Alden Parker took over from season 20.

NCIS has had an ensemble of guest stars over the years. One such notable addition is actor Carson Fagerbakke, known for her roles in Dynasty and Why Women Kill. Fagerbakke appeared as Tanya Ellsworth in NCIS season 21, episode 4, titled Left Unsaid (airdate March 4, 2024).

In addition to Cole, the cast of the ongoing season includes Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll. The series was renewed for a 23rd season in February 2025.

Carson Fagerbakke played Tanya Ellsworth in NCIS season 21, episode 4

NCIS season 21, episode 4, titled Left Unsaid aired on March 4, 2024. In the episode, a Navy Officer named Derek Bailey went missing just before proposing to his fiance. The fiance, named Tanya Ellsworth, was played by Carson Fagerbakke. Tanya was visibly distraught when Derek went missing, and she was the one who contacted NCIS.

Initial investigation revealed that Derek paid a company called Bold Ventures to kidnap him for a thrilling experience. However, Derek was abducted again from the company, and the employee taking care of him was found dead.

Tanya accidentally revealed she was pregnant and wanted to be united with Derek as soon as possible. The team also found out that Derek was the son of a wealthy businessman, Ron Davenport, and not many people knew about their relationship because he recently found out about his birth father.

After this, Tanya was also abducted, and Davenport ended up paying a ransom of 3 million for Derek and Tanya. Tanya's distress call led the team to her location, where they found another Bold Ventures employee, Mickey Steele, dead after a struggle with Tanya.

She claimed that Mickey was her obsessive ex who orchestrated the kidnapping to get back with her. However, the agents caught on to the clues. They deduced that she worked with Mickey to get money from Davenport and killed Mickey to avoid any further risk.

With Derek's help, the team exposed Tanya’s lies, including her fabricated pregnancy. She claimed to still love Derek but was taken into custody by the end of the episode. Fagerbakke’s portrayal of Tanya from a distressed girlfriend to a cold and calculating villainess made her a memorable antagonist on the show.

About Carson Fagerbakke

Bill Fagerbakke and Carson Fagerbakke (Image via Getty)

Carson Fagerbakke is an American actress primarily known for her television work. She is the daughter of actors Catherine McClenahan and Bill Fagerbakke, who is recognized as the voice of Patrick Star in SpongeBob SquarePants.

Carson rose to fame with her portrayal of Patricia de Vilbis in the CW series Dynasty. She also played Allison Morris on The Game and Judy on Why Women Kill.

In addition to acting, she works as a fashion model. Beyond these roles, Carson has guest-starred in other television series and projects, gradually making a name for herself in the industry.

