What role does Corey Mylchreest play in Hostage season 1? Character explored

Corey Mylchreest plays a key role in Hostage season 1, the intense Netflix drama starring Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy. Mylchreest plays Matheo Lewis, the troubled and idealistic stepson of the French President, who finds himself swept into the chaos by a high-profile kidnapping. Corey Mylchreest is best known for his role as the young King George in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, when audiences cited his emotional depth in the role.In Hostage season 1, Mylchreest's character is sucked into the toxic power play and personal vendettas that are at the heart of a crisis driven by a kidnapping and various powers that be. In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK published on August 1, 2025, he opened up about his character's role in Hostage season 1.&quot;Matheo's storyline gets further interwoven into the main storyline as we move forward through the story. It's gripping. It's thrilling. Lots of plot shocks and twists. It should be fun,&quot; he stated.Corey Mylchreest plays Matheo Lewis in Hostage season 1Corey Mylchreest (Image via Instagram/@coreymylchreest)Corey Mylchreest portrays Matheo Lewis on Hostage season 1. Matheo is the stepson of French President Vivienne Toussaint. He is seen as enigmatic and troubled, bringing more tension to the president's already tense life. Matheo works for an NGO and is passionate about resettling refugees, which creates conflict with Toussaint's political views.This value conflict creates personal and political dilemmas for the president throughout the series. As the episodes unfold, Matheo's intentions and actions take a more key position in the story. His possible connection to the conspiracy unfolding is uncovered by the series, leaving President Toussaint doubting his allegiances.Matheo's place shifts from the fringes to the center of the drama, making him pivotal to the course of events. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Corey Mylchreest characterized his character as the son of a dominant media player, comparing him to a &quot;Rupert Murdoch-adjacent dude who owns all the media in France.&quot;He described that Matheo's attempts to resettle refugees are against the president's changing politics. Cast interviews and critics note that Matheo's journey becomes more exciting and intertwined with the main story as the narrative unfolds.All about Hostage season 1 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHostage season 1 is a gripping, five-episode political suspense series led by Suranne Jones, who plays British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton. The show opens with the kidnapping of Abigail's husband, Dr. Alex Anderson, while on a medical mission abroad. An international crisis explodes with the French president, Vivienne Toussaint, also being blackmailed during a London visit.Forced to set aside their differences for the greater good, Dalton and Toussaint come together in a fragile alliance to save Dalton's husband and prevent further chaos. Leadership, pressure, and sacrifice are recurring themes throughout the series. Both leaders confront political hurdles, personal secrets, and threats of public disclosures as they struggle to regain control.High-stakes negotiations, betrayals, and realignments keep the series extremely tense. In all of these, viewers see the characters strive for the balance between doing right by their countries and doing right by those close to them. The intrigues within the government and military add layers of peril.By season's end, Dalton faces challenges with long-term reverberations on both a personal and political level. Season 1 of Hostages is a candid, maverick look at responsibility, obligation, and endurance amid unrelenting public and private pressures.Also read: What role does Daniel Dae Kim play in Butterfly season 1? Character exploredCorey Mylchreest's Hostage season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.