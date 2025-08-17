Hostage season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Hostage season 1 is set to arrive on Netflix on August 21, 2025, bringing a story of international stakes, political power struggles, and personal sacrifice. Starring Julie Delpy as the French president and Suranne Jones as the British prime minister, the five-episode series explores what happens when a high-profile diplomatic summit between France and the United Kingdom takes an unexpected turn.

With the kidnapping of the prime minister’s husband and the blackmail of the French president, both leaders face choices that could define their careers and personal lives. Directed by Matt Charman, Hostage season 1 is presented as a political drama filled with intrigue, suspense, and emotional conflicts.

Exact release date for Hostage season 1, and how many episodes will there be in the series

Hostage season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Netflix has officially announced that Hostage season 1 will release on Thursday, August 21, 2025. The show will start with a restricted five-episode run, which will show off its miniseries style. Each episode will focus on political moves and fights that are related to the issue.

The series' international theme also means its premiere spans multiple global time zones. To help clarify when audiences can expect the first episode to drop, here is a detailed release schedule across eight major regions:

Region Time Zone Release Time Los Angeles, USA PT (UTC -7) 12:00 AM New York, USA ET (UTC -4) 3:00 AM London, UK BST (UTC +1) 8:00 AM Paris, France CEST (UTC +2) 9:00 AM Dubai, UAE GST (UTC +4) 11:00 AM Manila, Philippines PHT (UTC +8) 3:00 PM Hong Kong, China HKT (UTC +8) 3:00 PM Singapore SGT (UTC +8) 3:00 PM Seoul, South Korea KST (UTC +9) 4:00 PM Tokyo, Japan JST (UTC +9) 4:00 PM Sydney, Australia AEST (UTC +10) 5:00 PM

This release schedule allows audiences in multiple regions to watch simultaneously.

Where to watch Hostage season 1? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and more

Hostage season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Hostage season 1 will be released exclusively on Netflix as part of the streaming platform’s growing slate of international thrillers. The show won't be on linear TV networks like regular broadcast TV. Instead, viewers with a Netflix subscription will be able to see all the episodes as soon as they come out.

The show follows Netflix's policy of releasing all five episodes at once, so people can stream them all at once. This strategy is similar to the platform's other political thrillers, such as Treason and The Diplomat, which let viewers choose how quickly they want to watch the plot.

All cast members in Hostage season 1 and their characters

Julie Delpy as Vivienne Toussaint

Julie Delpy stars as Vivienne Toussaint (Image via Getty)

Julie Delpy plays Vivienne Toussaint, the French President who becomes a key player in the unfolding crisis. As a leader facing significant political pressure, Toussaint must navigate international diplomacy while confronting personal blackmail that could jeopardize her reputation and position.

Delpy previously starred in the Before trilogy, Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight. She also appeared in Meet the Barbarians and The Bachelors.

Suranne Jones as Abigail Dalton

Suranne Jones stars as Abigail Dalton (Image via Getty)

Abigail Dalton, the British Prime Minister, is played by Suranne Jones. When her husband is kidnapped during the high-profile conference, Dalton's life is flipped upside down. Jones portrays a leader, torn between her devotion to her country and her fervent efforts to ensure her family's safety.

Jones appeared in the 2015 film A Christmas Star and has starred in TV shows such as The Crimson Field, Vigil, Christmas Carole, and Maryland.

Corey Mylchreest as Matheo Lewis

Corey Mylchreest stars as Matheo Lewis (Image via Getty)

Corey Mylchreest plays Matheo Lewis, a character entangled in the larger crisis. Mylchreest, previously seen in period and dramatic roles, portrays a character connected to the political crisis. He also starred recently in Netflix's My Oxford Year.

Lucian Msamati as Kofi Adomako

Lucian Msamati stars as Kofi Adomako (Image via Getty)

Lucian Msamati appears as Kofi Adomako, a key figure connected to the tense political landscape. Msamati starred in the films The Good Liar, See How They Run, and Conclave.

Ashley Thomas as Dr. Alex Anderson

Ashley Thomas stars as Dr. Alex Anderson (Image via Getty)

Ashley Thomas portrays Dr. Alex Anderson, a character who plays a pivotal role in the storyline.

Thomas has starred in TV shows such as The Serpent Queen, The Ipcress File, and Great Expectations. His film credits include Kill Ben Lyk, My Brother the Devil, and Skin.

James Cosmo as Max

James Cosmo stars as Max (Image via Getty)

Veteran actor James Cosmo takes on the role of Max, a seasoned character whose involvement is closely tied to the central conflict. Cosmo has a long-standing career in film and television, which includes major roles in historical and action dramas.

James Cosmo has appeared in acclaimed films like Braveheart (1995), Trainspotting (1996), Troy (2004), and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005). On television, he is best known for roles such as Father Kellan Ashby in Sons of Anarchy (2010), Jeor Mormont in Game of Thrones (2011–2013), Farder Coram in His Dark Materials (2019), and Luka Gocharov in Jack Ryan (2022).

Jehnny Beth as Adrienne Pelletier

Jehnny Beth stars as Adrienne Pelletier (Image via Getty)

Jehnny Beth joins the cast as Adrienne Pelletier, a character tied to the political storyline. Her role contributes to the international web of political maneuvering and personal stakes driving the miniseries forward.

What to expect from Hostage season 1?

Hostage season 1 (Image via Netflix)

In Hostage season 1, a high-profile state visit goes wrong and turns into anarchy. Abigail Dalton, the British Prime Minister, has to deal with the kidnapping of her husband when she is meeting with French President Vivienne Toussaint. Toussaint is also being blackmailed, which could hurt her leadership and international reputation.

The story mixes personal stakes with world politics, which makes both leaders work together even when they don't want to. As leaders of state, they have to balance their obligations with their desire to find out who was behind the attack. The plot revolves around issues of loyalty, diplomacy, and sacrifice. The series is written by Matt Charman, known for Bridge of Spies and Treason.

Hostage season 1 will be available as a five-episode limited series on August 21, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

