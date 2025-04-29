What role did Drew Carey play in NCIS? Character details explored

Drew Carey is perhaps most famous as a popular game show host and sitcom actor, but in an episode of NCIS in 2018, he demonstrated a far different facet of his skills. Guest starring in the season 15 episode entitled Handle With Care, Carey played the part of retired Marine Sergeant John Ross in a dramatic turn of rare occurrence which wowed audiences and critics everywhere.

Before this guest appearance, Drew Carey was primarily recognized for hosting and comedy gigs. He has emceed the popular The Price Is Right since 2007, replacing the legendary Bob Barker, and had earlier hosted the improv comedy smash Whose Line Is It Anyway?. He had his sitcom, The Drew Carey Show, which aired for close to a decade in the '90s.

Despite these entertainment credentials, Carey’s stint on NCIS marked a return to his roots in more ways than one, particularly due to his real-life military background. Carey served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves for six years, a fact that added authenticity and emotional weight to his portrayal of Sergeant Ross.

Who is John Ross in NCIS?

In NCIS, John Ross is a patriotic and well-intentioned ex-Marine who sends care packages to active-duty troops abroad. His story comes into play when a young petty officer in Spain is killed by cyanide poisoning after eating a cookie from one of Ross's packages.

The crew, including Gibbs and Dr. Sloane, suspects Ross, putting him in the middle of a murder investigation. But as the team gets to the bottom of it, they realize John Ross is not a killer, and actually, he's a man still struggling with deep emotional wounds.

His history reveals that he was an Iranian prisoner of war for five years and was declared dead after two rescue efforts failed. When he was gone, his girlfriend gave birth to his child and moved on with another man, assuming Ross would never show up. When he finally did return home, Ross was a different man, severely traumatized by PTSD, and promised never to reveal the truth of his identity to his daughter.

Emotional and character depth

Although the NCIS team ultimately exonerates Ross's name, the show ends on a quieter, more emotionally contained note than a grand reunion. Assisted by Jacqueline Sloane (Maria Bello), who identifies with Ross as a fellow former POW, he finally begins making overtures to his daughter.

The last scene teases a future relationship, having Ross and his daughter start talking to each other, but refuses to show complete emotional healing. This understated conclusion reaffirms the character's emotional complexity and the authenticity of unresolved trauma and family disintegration.

Although it was a guest stint, Drew Carey's appearance on NCIS is one of the top moments of season 15 of the show. Viewers accustomed to watching Carey smile and laugh as a game show host were surprised, in a good way, by the emotion and authenticity he brought to his acting.

