What role does Jeff Fahey play in Fire Country? Everything you need to know

Fire Country season 3 is back on CBS after its winter premiere. The series, produced by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater, is set in a fictional Northern California town called Edgewater, featuring Bode Donovan, a young inmate.

Ad

Max Thieriot stars in Fire Country opposite Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr, and Billy Burke. Over the years, the series has had its fair share of guest stars. One notable guest star is Jeff Fahey, who plays Walter Leone. Walter’s storylines have grown in the last few episodes, as season 3 delves into his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Jeff Fahey plays Walter Leone on Fire Country

Ad

Trending

Jeff Fahey's character is an important member of the Leone family in Fire Country. Walter Leone is the father of Vince Leone (Billy Burke) and Luke Leone (Michael Trucco). He is also the grandfather of Bode Leone (Max Thieriot).

Walter is the former Chief of Station 42. He made his first appearance in season 1, episode 20, titled, At the End of My Rope. His relationship with his family is strained because of past conflicts and unresolved issues. He is a proud man and refuses his sons' help with his surgery. His return to Edgewater also provokes old tensions between Vince and Sharon.

Ad

Walter becomes a more prominent character in season 3. He is struggling with Alzheimer's, and Vince decides to take care of him at home. The Leone family has a hard time understanding the seriousness of his condition.

In the latest episode of Fire Country season 3, Walter sneaks away from home. He takes Sharon's car, crashes it, and has no memory of the accident. This incident raises concerns, and the family contemplates sending Walter to a care facility.

Ad

Walter's regretful yet stubborn behavior makes it difficult for him to reconnect with Vince and Bode. Fahey’s character adds depth to the Leone family dynamic, which is central to the show's narrative.

In an interview with Cinemablend in November 2024, Diane Farr, who plays Sharon, talked about the family dynamic on the show, saying:

"I was just so excited to show the vulnerability, and I think they were too. We all leaned into it, and the repercussions of that play through the whole season like it never stops ending between exactly what you said, grandfather, father, son, and in a lot of it, I'm the witness."

Ad

About Jeff Fahey

Jeff Fahey at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Jeff Fahey is an American actor known for his film and television roles. Fahey was born on November 29, 1952, in Olean, New York, and he started his journey at the Joffrey Ballet School. His early work was in theater, and his television career started in the 1980s.

Ad

Fahey's biggest film roles were Deputy Tyree in Silverado and Jobe Smith in The Lawnmower Man. Modern audiences might know him as Frank Lapidus, a pilot in the ABC series Lost.

Fahey has played other notable roles in Grindhouse, Messages, Apocalypse II: Revelation, and Planet Terror. He has over 50 guest television appearances to his name.

Stay tuned for more updates on Fire Country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback