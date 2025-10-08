What role did Kimberly Hébert Gregory play in The Big Bang Theory? Character explored as the actress passes away at 52

Kimberly Hébert Gregory, or to mention Dr Belinda Brown from HBO's Vice Principals, has left a lasting impact on viewers. The American actress passed away at the age of 52 on October 3, 2025. Chester Gregory, her ex-husband and fellow actor, revealed her death by posting a touching story on Instagram about how brilliant and present she was. One of her popular appearances was in The Big Bang Theory, portraying Ms. Davora. She also had been the voice behind Nicole Williams in Craig of the Creek. Kimberley appeared on The Anything Can Happen Recurrence. Penny and Sheldon went to see Ms. Davora and asked for advice about their personal and work lives.Kimberly Hébert Gregory: The actress behind Ms. Davora in The Big Bang Theory season 7A still of Kimberly Hébert Gregory from The Big Bang Theory (Image via Chuck Lorre Productions)Kimberly Hébert Gregory played Ms. Davora in The Big Bang Theory season 7. The episode mostly focused on Sheldon and Penny seeking advice from the psychic, played by Gregory.Sheldon is usually known for his scientific and logical views, but in this episode, Ms. Davora gives him a rare chance to show his weakness. This makes for an interesting dynamic because she challenges his firm views and gives the character an emotional moment.The episode begins with Penny and Sheldon visiting Ms. Davora after they are introduced to her through a friend. Despite Sheldon’s initial skepticism about psychics, he and Penny agree to see her for guidance.As the scene goes on, Ms. Davora gives Sheldon an eerily correct future prediction and tells him to commit to Amy, who was his girlfriend at the time. This advice shapes how Sheldon grows as a person and the choices he makes in the future. Fans got hooked to know what the psychic said and how she encouraged Sheldon to take a leap of faith.Also read: Couples in The Big Bang Theory: Ranked from best to worstKimberly Hébert Gregory passes away at 52The Black Rebirth Collective (BRC) Inaugural Fundraiser, Reaching Higher &amp; Higher - Source: GettyThe exact reason why Kimberly died has not been made public. The actress was known for her parts in many popular TV shows, such as Vice Principals, Gossip Girl, and Two and a Half Men. Chester Gregory, her ex-husband, revealed the news in a social media post. The post says,&quot;Kimberly Hébert Gregory You Were Brilliance Embodied, A Black Woman Whose Mind Lit Every Room, Whose Presence Carried Both Fire And Grace. You Taught Us Lessons In Courage, In Artistry, In Resilience, And In How To Keep Showing Up, Even When Life Demanded More Than Its Share.&quot;The post further adds,&quot;Thank You, Kimberly, For Every Chapter We Shared. Your Story Was Never Defined By The Battle, But By The Beauty You Carried Through It. Rest In Power, Rest In Peace, Rest In The Eternal Knowing That You Are Loved, Always. Kim… You Did Good.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter Kimberly's death, many of her coworkers and friends in the business world shared their condolences. Walton Goggins, who played her co-star on Vice Principals, called her a &quot;queen&quot; and praised how professional she was.Also read: Does the cast of 'The Big Bang Theory' get along?Follow us to know more about your favorite celebrities.