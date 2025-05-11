What role does Rutina Wesley play in The Last of Us? Character explored

The primary characters featured in HBO's post-apocalyptic thriller drama series, The Last of Us, are not the only ones impacting the minds of the show's audience. Several recurring and guest stars featured in the show across its two seasons have also been creating a lasting impression on the audience. A notable actress among them is Rutina Wesley, who plays Maria Miller.

Maria is one of the few survivors of the Cordyceps infection. She is one of the people in charge of a group of survivors of the infection in Jackson, Wyoming. She is the wife of Tommy (Joel's younger brother) and the mother of Kevin (deceased) and Benji.

For those wondering where they have seen Rutina Wesley before, the actress has been a part of several popular television shows, including the cast of True Blood (2008-2014), Hannibal (2015), and Arrow (2015-2017).

Rutina Wesley plays Maria Miller in The Last of Us

Rutina Wesley appears as a guest star in both seasons of The Last of Us. Although not a series regular, her portrayal of Maria Miller, a headstrong, compassionate, and authoritative figure who stands tall against the Cordyceps infection outbreak, has garnered significant acclaim among the audience.

Prior to her being appointed as one of the leaders of the group of infection survivors, Maria was an assistant district attorney in Omaha, Nebraska. She had a kid named Kevin who passed away a few days after the Cordyceps infection hit. While her kid was still alive, she had taken up haircutting as a hobby.

As one of the leaders of the infection survivor group, Maria had a significant role in taking Tommy into the community. The two later formed a connection and got married. She was willing to do so despite knowing of Tommy's troubled past, where he had to commit heinous crimes in order to survive. The two later had a kid and named him Benji.

Maria played a role in reuniting Joel and Tommy when the former was looking for the latter. She was instrumental in providing Joel and Ellie (who was also travelling with him), a place to stay that would keep them safe from the Infected and the infection itself.

Maria was a motherly figure to Ellie and treated her as her own. She offered to give her a haircut, an act that seemed to be reserved for only those she deeply cared about.

The Last of Us guest star Rutina Wesley has been active in the industry since 2005

American actress Rutina Wesley has been working as an actor since 2005. Her earliest known piece of work is the film How She Move in 2007, where she played the role of Raya Green. The next year, she made her television debut with the show Numb3rs, where she played Sarah/Jenny Calandro.

Since her movie break, Rutina Wesley has appeared in approximately 7 films, with her latest known project being the 2021 movie, Outsiders. She played the role of Ramila, a significant character in the narrative.

On television, Rutina appeared in approximately 15 shows, including True Blood (2008-2014), The Cleveland Show (2009-2012), and Generator Rex (2010-2011). She also appeared in Hannibal (2015), Arrow (2015-2017), and The Walking Dead (2019). In 2023, she played the role of Maria in the first season of The Last of Us. She resumed the role for the show's second season in 2025.

The Last of Us season 2 is streaming now on Max.

