Who plays Tommy in The Last of Us? Everything to know about the actor behind the role 

The Last of Us is a television adaptation of the video game with the same title. It entails the journey of the protagonists, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), as they navigate through the dangers of the Cordyceps infection pandemic and the civil struggles that emerge as a result of it.

In a broken world full of pain and rage, Joel and Ellie experience loss and trauma while fighting the challenges that come their way. Several supporting characters become an important part of their journey in both seasons of the show. One such character is Tommy Miller.

Tommy Miller is Joel's younger sibling. Joel travels across the country to look for his brother, Tommy. He eventually finds him in Jackson, Wyoming. In The Last of Us season 2, Tommy remains a central part of the storyline as Joel and Ellie settle in Jackson. American actor and producer Gabriel Luna plays the role of Tommy Miller in The Last of Us.

Disclaimer: The following parts of the article contain major spoilers for The Last of Us seasons 1 and 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

All about Gabriel Luna's character Tommy in The Last of Us

Tommy Miller appears from the very beginning. He lived with his brother Joel and his daughter, Sarah, before the Cordyceps pandemic. When the outbreak wreaked havoc everywhere, the trio made frantic efforts to reach safety. However, in a series of events, Joel's daughter Sarah succumbed to death while the brothers survived.

Later in The Last of Us season 1, when the brothers took refuge in the quarantine zone of FEDRA, Tommy met Marlene, the leader of the rebel group, the Fireflies. He left his brother and joined the team. He eventually bid adieu to the group as well and went to Wyoming.

There, he is welcomed into the survivors' community of Jackson in Wyoming. As he adapted to the community, he also grew close to their leader, Maria, and eventually married her. With a family to care for, Tommy took greater responsibility and contributed to the building and security of Jackson. Tommy also reunited with Joel, who came searching for him in Wyoming in The Last of Us season 1.

In The Last of Us season 2, Joel and Ellie became residents of Jackson when Joel rescued Ellie from the Fireflies. Tommy gave them a space in the community. He taught Ellie the skills required to be in the patrol groups and took charge as one of the town's council members. When the infected attacked Jackson in large numbers, Tommy played the central role in guiding the people and protecting them.

When Joel died in The Last of Us season 2, Tommy cleaned his dead body while getting emotional. He asked him to give Sarah his love and bid farewell to his brother. Tommy put a strong foot forward as he composed himself after the loss of his brother and several other residents of Jackson. He took the duty of renovating the town and also grew more concerned for Ellie after Joel's death.

About the actor Gabriel Luna

Gabriel Luna at 'The Last Of Us' season two UK Premiere - VIP Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Born on December 5, 1982, in Austin, Texas, U.S.A., Gabriel Luna has been active as an actor in the entertainment industry since 2005. He has acted in varied films and series, and has a wide array of characters credited to his name.

Talking about his roles and the trajectory of his career as a Latino actor, Gabriel Luna spoke to the Los Angeles Times and said:

"... I wasn’t going to play characters that only have to speak Spanish because of the way we look. I wanted to be everyone’s hero. I wanted Black, Asian, white, all of those kids to look to me and see themselves in me."

The actor has made an appearance in several films, such as Bernie (2011), Freeheld (2015), Hala (2019), and Terminator: Dark Fate (2019). He received the Special Jury Award for Best Actor at the Nashville Film Festival for his role in the film Transpecos (2016).

The actor is also popularly known for playing the character of Robbie Reyes/ Ghost Rider in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2016-2017). Along with prominent roles in several series, Luna featured in smaller roles in popular shows such as Prison Break (2008), NCIS: Los Angeles (2013), Harley and the Davidsons (2016), etc.

Gabriel Luna has also given award award-winning performance for theatre plays such as Black Snow (2009), Orestes (2009), and Endgame (2010).

Stay tuned for more updates on The Last of Us season 2, streaming on Max.

