What is Shaun and Lea's daughter's name? The Good Doctor EPs reveal details post-finale 

After a successful run of nearly 130 episodes, the hit ABC show, The Good Doctor, came to an end with the season 7 finale on Tuesday. In the final episode of the series, fans see Shaun Murphy's career progress after several obstacles and difficulties.

The finale jumps several years ahead and focuses on Shaun giving a TED Talk with many familiar and beloved characters in the audience. This includes his wife Lea, their son Steve, and their young daughter. The series does not mention the name of Shaun and Lea's daughter but showrunners and executive producers David Shore and Liz Friedman revealed in a recent interview with TVLine that the couple named their daughter Maddie after Dr. Glassman's deceased daughter.

"It’s never mentioned. It’s in the script that it’s Maddie, but it’s never said out loud. Freddie and I were joking about that because Freddie [Highmore] was going, doesn’t Leah get to name any of the children?" Shore said.

Friedman chimed in:

"Lea hasn’t had quite as much trauma as Shaun, so she defaults on getting to name the children."

Dr. Glassman and Shaun in The Good Doctor finale

The finale sees Shaun struggling to accept that Glassman will soon die of terminal brain cancer. However, when he does, he accompanies him on the carousel he used to ride with his late daughter, Maddie, and promises to be there for him.

Dr. Glassman's daughter died of an overdose prior to the events featured in the medical drama. This caused her parents to get a divorce and it was the reason why the doctor got so close to Shaun and considered him to be his own son. At the end of the series, Dr. Glassman dies of brain cancer but his memory lives on through Shaun's daughter.

As the episode jumps several years ahead, fans see that Shaun, now the chief of surgery at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, started the Dr. Aaron Glassman Foundation for Neurodiversity in Medicine to honor his mentor and friend.

Shaun naming his daughter Maddie is a testament to how close the two of them were. The revelation of Shaun's daughter's name adds more meaning to the finale of The Good Doctor.

More about the finale of The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor ended its run on May 21, 2024, with the death of Dr. Glassman. At the end of the episode, Shaun gives a TED talk and pays tribute to the late doctor as he says:

"There were a lot of people who didn't want me to be a surgeon—at Saint Bonaventure Hospital, or anywhere. Because I was different. I couldn't make eye contact. I didn't know how to lie. I made people uncomfortable. But someone believed in me. Dr. Aaron Glassman was my friend."

The finale of The Good Doctor also gives fans a glimpse into the lives of other characters. Dr. Lim is seen headed for Ukraine as a member of Surgeons for a Better World, and Park and Reznick officially adopt Eden. Dom starts working at a community health center, Jordan and Perez get back together, and Charlie is seen serving as a doctor at Saint Bonaventure.

Commenting on the show coming to an end, Liz Friedman told Parade:

"I really hope that people will feel like these characters are still out there in the world doing what they do, caring for people, pushing themselves to do better, trying to help other people feel better. That’s the way it’s going to be in my heart forever, is that Shaun is out there doing the best he can in his own wonderful, hilarious, Shaun Murphy way. It’s all still happening, we just don’t get to see it every week."

Fans can watch the latest episodes of The Good Doctor on Hulu.